Reform MS demands full accounting of M4 Black Route land spend

Jason O’Connell presses the Welsh Government for detailed figures on land purchases and disposals linked to the abandoned Newport relief road.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 12:50 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform MS Jason O’Connell has written to Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper demanding a full accounting of public money spent on land and buildings for the abandoned M4 Black Route around Newport.

The Senedd member says his letter asks for figures on the cost of land acquisition and any development work linked to the shelved proposal.

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He also wants a list of properties still owned by the Welsh Government, those sold and the value realised from any disposals.

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“Taxpayers should have access to a clear account of what happened to property acquired with public money and how decisions were reached,” he said.

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The Black Route, formally known as the M4 relief road, was intended to ease chronic congestion on the M4 corridor through Newport.

After years of preparatory work, the scheme was abandoned in 2019 following a change in government policy favouring public‑transport solutions.

Despite the cancellation, the Welsh Government retained a portfolio of land and buildings purchased for the project.

O’Connell’s request seeks to establish which assets remain in public ownership and the financial terms of any sales.

He adds that transparency is essential to demonstrate how the decision to rule out the route was justified.

The Welsh Government’s latest public release on the matter does not provide an independently verified total for the money spent on purchases.

Nor does it include a comprehensive register of the remaining assets, leaving the scale of the investment unclear.

Officials have said the information is being compiled but have not set a date for publication.

Transport analysts note that the lack of a clear register makes it difficult to assess whether any financial loss has occurred.

There is also no evidence of improper transactions or wrongdoing emerging from the available data.

Supporters of reviving major road capacity argue that the M4 bottleneck continues to cost the Welsh economy.

They point to recurring delays and the impact on freight movements as justification for a new relief route.

Opponents contend that further motorway construction would be at odds with climate goals and that funds should be redirected to public‑transport upgrades.

The debate over how best to improve the M4 corridor has been a recurring theme in Welsh politics for several years.

Local councils and business groups have repeatedly called for a strategic solution to the traffic snarls that affect commuters and logistics firms.

Meanwhile, environmental groups have urged the government to prioritise rail and bus services as part of a greener transport network.

O’Connell’s demand for detailed records is framed as a matter of public accountability rather than a push for a new road.

He stresses that the public has a right to know how taxpayer money was allocated and what assets remain.

The Welsh Government has previously indicated that it will publish a summary of the land holdings once the audit is complete.

However, no timetable has been set for the release of the full data set requested by the reform MS.

Transport Minister Julie James has previously defended the decision to scrap the Black Route on environmental and fiscal grounds.

She maintains that the government’s focus is now on expanding rail capacity and improving bus services across the South Wales region.

Critics argue that without a clear picture of the assets still held, it is impossible to evaluate the opportunity cost of the abandoned scheme.

They also warn that undisclosed holdings could become a liability if future development plans clash with existing land use.

The request comes as the Welsh Government prepares its next transport spending review, which will set priorities for the coming financial year.

Stakeholders are watching closely to see whether the forthcoming report will influence the direction of future infrastructure investment.

O’Connell has warned that without transparency, public confidence in the handling of large‑scale projects could erode.

The Herald has pledged to report any substantive response from the Welsh Government when it becomes available.