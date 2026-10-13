£2m Lottery Boost for South Wales Peatland Restoration

The Lost Peatlands Connections programme, led by Neath Port Talbot Council, will restore 870 hectares across 16 valley sites, adding walking routes and digital tools, with £2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 12:35 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Nearly £2 million of National Lottery funding has been secured to restore peatlands and upland habitats across the South Wales Valleys. The Lost Peatlands Connections programme, led by Neath Port Talbot Council, will span three years and cover 16 sites totalling almost 870 hectares in the Afan, Neath, Upper Cynon and Rhondda valleys.

Funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, supplemented by match‑funding and partner contributions, brings the total project value to close to £2.6 million. Work is slated to begin in October 2026 and will focus on restoring peat, heathland, grassland and woodland, with the aim of improving biodiversity and enhancing carbon storage.

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Officials say the scheme will also bolster natural flood management and increase resilience to wildfire and drought across the fragmented valley landscape. Five new walking routes will be created, alongside interpretation displays that explain the ecological and cultural history of the area.

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Volunteer groups, schools and community organisations will be invited to take part in hands‑on conservation activities. Digital tools will complement the on‑ground work, including a Lost Peatlands Explorer app, virtual‑reality experiences and a podcast series that will tell the story of the valleys and their people.

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Partners on the project include Natural Resources Wales, the Woodland Trust, Coed Lleol, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and energy company Vattenfall. Cllr Jeremy Hurley said the scheme would support environmental, cultural and social benefits while improving opportunities for residents to spend time in nature.

Cllr Cen Phillips, responsible for nature, tourism and wellbeing, welcomed plans to make the valleys more accessible through outdoor learning, walking and conservation opportunities. Andrew White, director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales, said the investment connected nature recovery, heritage conservation and community engagement.

The valleys contain extensive upland habitats that support wildlife and store carbon, and restoring damaged peatland can help retain water and protect species. Project leaders acknowledge that the impact of individual interventions will vary according to the condition and location of each site.

Updates on restoration progress, volunteering opportunities and new digital resources will be published as work advances. Local residents and visitors can look forward to increased access to the countryside, with new routes and educational materials designed to encourage outdoor recreation and appreciation of the region’s natural heritage.