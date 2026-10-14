North Pembrokeshire salt store reinstated to boost winter gritting

The council‑owned tip sits on the B4332 between Eglwyswrw and Boncath, a short distance from the A478 that links Crymych with Cardigan. Its purpose is to let gritting…

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Sioned Davies (West Wales & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 1:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has approved the reinstatement of a satellite salt store at Rhyd to speed up winter gritting across north Pembrokeshire. Cabinet gave the green light at its meeting on 5 October, confirming the site will be re‑opened for the 2024‑25 winter season.

The council‑owned tip sits on the B4332 between Eglwyswrw and Boncath, a short distance from the A478 that links Crymych with Cardigan. Its purpose is to let gritting lorries top up their salt supplies close to the routes that most need treatment, cutting the distance crews must travel before returning to the road network.

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The move follows a Notice of Motion tabled by Councillor Huw Murphy, Newport and Dinas representative, in December 2025, which highlighted concerns over gritting provision on key roads and around the Preseli Hills during severe winter weather. Cabinet had already agreed in February to review the council’s Winter Maintenance Plan, a step that paved the way for the current decision.

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“The review of the Winter Maintenance Plan and the recommendation to reinstate a satellite salt tip in North‑East Pembrokeshire will be welcomed by residents across the area,” he said. “Having a local facility where gritting lorries can replenish their salt supplies and get back out on the roads more quickly will help ensure that treatment can continue where it is most needed, which will also improve road safety for residents during periods of ice and snow.”

Independent councillor Iwan Ward, who represents the ward containing the Rhyd site, welcomed the outcome and said the facility will help keep the most vulnerable routes clear.

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The review also recommended a second satellite store at Fishguard, creating an additional replenishment point close to the Preseli Hills and further strengthening winter maintenance across the north of the county. Local councillors praised the Rhyd decision, thanking council officers and Cabinet members for responding to the concerns raised in Councillor Murphy’s motion.

The revised Winter Maintenance Plan, now including the Rhyd tip, will be examined annually to ensure it remains fit for purpose. North Pembrokeshire’s hilly terrain and exposure to Atlantic weather have historically made it one of the county’s most challenging areas to keep clear during icy spells.

By reducing the time gritting vehicles spend travelling to distant depots, the council expects a measurable improvement in road safety for residents and commuters alike. The reinstated salt store is set to become a permanent feature of the council’s winter strategy, providing a local hub for rapid response whenever ice and snow threaten the region’s roads.