Aberystwyth tops UK student inclusivity ranking

A new UniHomes league table placed Aberystwyth ahead of York, Durham and Bath, citing low night‑out costs, abundant societies and plentiful cafés and parks.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 5:20 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aberystwyth has been named the United Kingdom’s most inclusive student destination in a new league table released this week.

The ranking, compiled by student accommodation platform UniHomes, placed the West Wales town ahead of York, Durham and Bath with a score of 8.24 out of 10.

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UniHomes evaluated 40 university towns and cities on three proxy measures: nightlife costs, the number of student societies and the availability of cafés, bookshops and parks.

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Aberystwyth’s score was driven by 14 free societies per 1,000 students, 301 alternative venues per 100,000 residents and an estimated night out costing £18.18.

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The night‑out figure is based on the cost of a single pint, one nightclub entry ticket and a three‑kilometre taxi journey.

York followed closely with a score of 8.17, while Durham, Bath and Norwich completed the top five.

UniHomes’ methodology does not directly assess inclusivity, student satisfaction, accessibility or diversity.

Instead, the platform gives equal weight to the three proxy measures, meaning that cafés, parks and bookshops count as much as societies or nightlife expenses.

The “alternative venues” metric is calculated per 100,000 residents, a calculation that can advantage smaller towns such as Aberystwyth compared with larger cities.

The societies score draws on data from the largest university in each location, and the nightlife calculation reflects a limited basket of costs rather than a full evening out.

Lian Chambers, head of marketing at UniHomes, said: “Most cities genuinely do have something for everyone, and students should be encouraged to pursue the uni experience which is right for them, rather than the one they’re expected to have.”

Despite the caveats, the ranking highlights the breadth of social options available to students in Aberystwyth.

The town boasts a vibrant student society scene, with clubs ranging from outdoor adventure groups to cultural and academic organisations.

Local cafés such as the historic Garth Café and independent bookshops provide affordable study spaces and social hubs.

Parks and green spaces, including the coastal promenade and the nearby Aberystwyth Castle grounds, offer free recreation for students.

Nightlife costs in the town remain low, with most venues offering discounted student entry and drink deals.

University accommodation providers have noted the town’s appeal to prospective students seeking a balanced social and academic environment.

Aberystwyth University reported a steady increase in applications for the 2025 intake, citing the town’s reputation for community spirit.

Local businesses have welcomed the attention, expecting a boost in patronage from both current students and prospective applicants.

Transport links, including the Cambrian Line rail service and regular bus routes, connect the town to larger Welsh cities, enhancing accessibility.

Housing costs in Aberystwyth remain lower than in many English university towns, contributing to the overall affordability metric.

Student feedback collected by the university’s welfare office indicates high levels of satisfaction with the town’s social infrastructure.

However, officials caution that the ranking should not be taken as a definitive measure of inclusivity.

Welsh government representatives emphasise the importance of broader indicators such as disability access, mental health support and cultural diversity.

University leaders plan to use the publicity to promote ongoing initiatives aimed at improving student wellbeing and community integration.

Aberystwyth’s placement in the league table underscores the town’s capacity to combine academic rigour with a lively, affordable student lifestyle.

Prospective students are advised to consider a range of factors, including personal preferences and support services, when choosing a university destination.

The ranking will be updated annually, with UniHomes promising to refine its methodology based on feedback from higher‑education stakeholders.

For now, Aberystwyth enjoys the distinction of being the UK’s most inclusive student town, according to the latest UniHomes assessment.