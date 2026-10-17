Carmarthenshire concrete plant plan faces resident objections

Residents near Upper Tumble raise noise, dust and traffic concerns over a proposed concrete plant, prompting a council review of the planning application.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 6:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Plans to convert a former aggregate yard on the edge of Upper Tumble into a concrete mixing plant have drawn dozens of objections from local residents.

The site, situated beside the Waungoch estate in Carmarthenshire, is slated for a tower, two 12‑metre cement silos and associated storage facilities.

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A public meeting held on Monday night attracted a well‑attended crowd of residents keen to hear details of the proposal.

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Ward councillor Dot Jones and Llanelli MP Dame Nia Griffith helped organise the session, distributing leaflets to households in advance.

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“I explained it would be up to (council) planning officers whether it goes through to the planning committee,” Cllr Jones said after the meeting.

Long‑time resident Rhiannon Jones, who moved to the Waungoch estate a decade ago, recalled living near a noisy scrapyard before her family settled in the quiet neighbourhood.

“Before that we had been living near a scrapyard and we had hell with that,” Mrs Jones told the gathering.

She said the new plant raises concerns over dust, noise, increased HGV traffic, operating hours and light pollution.

“Some of the houses back right onto it,” she added, noting the windy location where residents often hang their clothes out to dry.

Mrs Jones argued that the site’s former use as an aggregate and storage yard was “nothing on this sort of scale”, recalling she once collected decorative pebbles from the area.

One resident who emailed the council’s planning department suggested the plant would be better placed in the industrial zone of Cross Hands, closer to suitable infrastructure and away from homes.

The planning statement submitted on behalf of Cymru Quarry Group claims the mixing and batching facilities would sit at the southernmost part of the site, maximising the distance from the Waungoch estate.

It outlines a perimeter of palisade fencing and sleeper walls, with additional planting and landscaping intended to provide visual screening.

Proposed structures include a batch‑mixing tower, two cement silos, water tanks, stocking bays, storage bins and a “washout” settlement tank, with mixer lorries reversing under the tower to load wet mix.

“The loading area will be clad on three sides to ensure noise and dust are further contained,” the statement reads.

The application notes that certain road‑maintenance contracts require concrete deliveries out of normal hours, including nights and weekends, and pledges extra care to minimise noise during such periods.

Historically, the location served as a coal yard in the 1980s before becoming a family‑run aggregate business in recent decades.

Cymru Quarry Group operates seven quarries across south‑west Wales, three of which are in Carmarthenshire, and runs five ready‑mix plants, employing more than 200 staff.

If approved, the Upper Tumble plant would create 12 full‑time equivalent positions.

In a statement, the company said: “We work closely with the communities in which we operate and understand the importance of listening to local views as in our role as a responsible business.”

It added: “We recognise that local residents and other stakeholders may have views on the application.” The planning consultation process is designed to allow those views to be expressed and considered, and we will listen carefully to any concerns that are raised as part of this process.”

The council’s planning officers will now assess the objections and technical details before deciding whether the proposal proceeds to a full planning committee hearing.