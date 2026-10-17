Farage least popular party leader in Wales, poll shows

YouGov poll reveals two‑thirds of Welsh adults view Nigel Farage unfavourably, while Reform UK remains seen as a main party by half of respondents.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 6:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

New YouGov research shows Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is the least popular party figure among Welsh adults, with two‑thirds holding an unfavourable view.

Only 23 per cent of those surveyed said they view the former Brexit campaigner favourably, while 66 per cent expressed a negative opinion, leaving him with a net favourability score of minus 43.

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The poll, conducted between 28 September and 5 October, sampled 1 039 Welsh adults aged 16 and over and was released on 15 October.

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Reform UK became the largest opposition party in the Senedd after the May 2024 election, yet the leader’s personal rating trails sharply behind other politicians.

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By contrast, Prime Minister Andy Burnham topped the personal ratings, with 49 per cent of respondents offering a favourable view and 35 per cent an unfavourable one, giving him a net plus 14.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth followed Burnham, while the Plaid Cymru leader attracted an almost even split – 33 per cent favourable, 32 per cent unfavourable and 35 per cent unsure.

Other UK party leaders also recorded negative net scores, though none fell as low as Farage. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch registered a net minus 22, with 28 per cent favourable and 50 per cent unfavourable.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski posted a net minus 26, after 21 per cent of respondents said they liked him and 47 per cent said they did not.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey fared slightly better, with a net minus 6, based on 27 per cent favourable and 33 per cent unfavourable responses.

Among Welsh party leaders, uncertainty was high. Apart from Mr ap Iorwerth, at least 68 per cent of those asked answered “don’t know” when prompted for an opinion of each Senedd party leader, and none achieved a favourable rating above 10 per cent.

Despite the poor personal rating for Farage, 51 per cent of respondents still consider Reform UK one of Wales’s “main parties”, while 35 per cent do not.

Recognition of the major parties varied. Plaid Cymru was identified as a main party by 78 per cent of those surveyed, Labour by 67 per cent and Reform by 51 per cent.

The Conservatives were seen as a main party by only 31 per cent, with 56 per cent rejecting that classification, and the Greens and Liberal Democrats were largely placed outside the main‑party bracket.

Public concern priorities were also highlighted. When asked to select up to three of the most pressing issues facing Wales, 48 per cent chose health, 44 per cent the economy and 33 per cent immigration and asylum.

Housing featured in the concerns of 24 per cent of respondents, while education was mentioned by 20 per cent.

The findings provide a snapshot of Welsh attitudes towards political figures and parties following the May election, which saw Plaid Cymru form its first government and Labour fall to third place in the Senedd.

While the poll measures personal favourability rather than voting intention, the stark contrast between Reform’s institutional standing and Farage’s personal unpopularity may shape the party’s future strategy in Wales.