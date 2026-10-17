Ceredigion Council complaints drop but FOI delays persist

By contrast, the number of compliments rose modestly, increasing from 219 to 231 over the same period. Council data show that 81 percent of Stage 2 corporate complaints were resolved…

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 6:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ceredigion County Council reported a sharp fall in complaints for the 2025/26 financial year, yet its freedom of information (FOI) performance remains a concern. The authority logged 187 complaints, a 32 percent reduction on the 274 received the previous year.

By contrast, the number of compliments rose modestly, increasing from 219 to 231 over the same period. Council data show that 81 percent of Stage 2 corporate complaints were resolved within the target of 20 working days.

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Finance and Procurement attracted the highest volume of complaints in 2025/26, overtaking the services that led the previous year. In the 2024/25 period, Highways and Environmental Services had recorded the most complaints, totalling 99.

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The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales recorded fewer interventions, with only three cases requiring Early Resolution or Voluntary Settlement, down from nine the year before. Of the referrals closed during the year, 90 percent needed no further action from the Ombudsman.

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The council processed 1,205 FOI and Environmental Information Regulations (EIR) requests in the year. Only 70 percent of those requests received a response within the statutory timescale, leaving 30 percent overdue.

Forty‑seven requests were escalated to an internal review, while six were referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office for further scrutiny. The council’s Complaints and FOI Team expanded from four to six officers during the year, although two of the new posts are currently temporary.

Council officials say the extra capacity has improved oversight, communication and quality assurance across the service. Nevertheless, the rising volume of information requests continues to place pressure on the team’s resources.

Cabinet formally noted the annual performance report at its meeting on 6 October, highlighting both the improvements and the shortfalls. The report identified timeliness of FOI replies as a key priority for the 2026/27 financial year.

Planned actions include staff training, a review of complaints and information policies, and better recording of lessons learned from each case. Council leaders also intend to monitor the impact of the temporary posts and consider whether they should become permanent roles.

The authority’s own figures suggest that the reduction in complaints reflects successful interventions in service delivery, though the exact drivers were not detailed. While the drop in complaints is welcomed by residents, the persistent backlog in FOI responses underscores an area where further investment is required.

The council has not disclosed any additional funding earmarked for the FOI team, but it affirmed that improving response times will remain a central focus. Community groups have previously called for greater transparency, and the latest data provide a mixed picture of progress and ongoing challenges.

As the new financial year approaches, Ceredigion County Council will be under pressure to convert the gains in complaint handling into faster information provision for the public. The council’s annual report notes that the majority of complaints related to billing issues, service delays and perceived lack of communication from front‑line staff.

In response, the council has introduced a new online portal aimed at streamlining the lodging of complaints and tracking their progress in real time. The FOI backlog, according to the report, is largely driven by complex requests involving historic planning records, environmental assessments and cross‑departmental data sets.

An independent audit scheduled for early 2027 will examine the efficiency of the council’s information handling procedures and recommend further reforms.