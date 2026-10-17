Welsh language campaigner revisits Crystal Palace mast after 50 years

Stephen Price returns to the iconic Crystal Palace mast, echoing a half‑century‑old call for a Welsh‑language TV channel as Wales pushes for broadcasting devolution.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Stephen Price, one of the activists who scaled the Crystal Palace broadcasting mast in October 1976, returned to the site today to reaffirm the demand for a Welsh‑language television channel.

The climb, staged by Angharad Tomos, Gareth (Parc) Dafydd, Siôn Aled Owen and Teresa Pierce, was a dramatic plea to the Independent Broadcasting Authority for a dedicated Welsh service.

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Price’s visit coincided with a digital address from Dr Siôn Aled Owen, who addressed Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s meeting “Broadcasting: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” in Aberystwyth.

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“When we climbed the Crystal Palace broadcasting mast 50 years ago, the four of us who took part could hardly have imagined the revolutionary changes that would have taken place in broadcasting by 2026.” At the time, ‘A Welsh Channel Now’ was the call, and, as far as I remember, those were the words on the banner we took with us to that platform high above Crystal Palace Park in south London on that October night in 1976,” Dr Owen said.

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He added, “Back then, of course, Wales had no devolved government, only a fairly weak administrative Welsh Office.” That changed, of course, more than a quarter of a century ago now, but broadcasting has still not been devolved.

And in the face of the extraordinary – and sometimes alarming – expansion in the media available to us, the need for this is growing every day.”

“If I were to climb the mast again (and no, I’m not going to risk it, sorry!), that is what I would be calling for as a priority.” So I’m very pleased to be able to contribute in some small way, from distant London, at this historic location, to Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s discussion of the subject at this year’s Annual General Meeting.”

Owain Meirion, chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Fifty years ago, the battle was to establish a Welsh‑language channel as a medium of communication, and we had to take that demand to London.” To this day, our Welsh‑language media are still controlled by politicians and major broadcasters in London.

It is long overdue for things to change.”

The gathering follows the BBC’s recent announcement of cuts to Welsh‑language programmes and jobs, heightening concerns over the future of the language in the media.

In response, the Welsh Government announced plans to establish a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority, a step toward devolving broadcasting powers from Westminster.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said the proposal fulfilled a Plaid Cymru commitment to publish recommendations within the first 100 days of office.

“The UK Government Local Media Fund is the latest example of plans agreed for and about us, where we have no role in how those plans are shaped and implemented,” she said, adding that the shadow authority would be guided by an expert working group.

The working group, funded with £45,000 from Creative Wales, will be recruited from September and is expected to report its recommendations in early 2028, with a formal statement on the authority’s establishment slated for spring 2028.

Meirion warned that recent BBC cuts to Radio Cymru and the statutory minimum of ten hours of Welsh‑language programming on S4C threatened the language’s presence on digital platforms.

“We must turn the tide and change the future of the Welsh language in broadcasting and communications.” We have welcomed the fact that the Welsh Government has finally committed to establishing a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority for Wales.

We call on them to speed up the process urgently, so that local and national public service media platforms are protected.”

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has launched a petition titled “Protect Broadcasting in Wales” urging swift devolution of broadcasting powers and safeguarding Welsh‑language content across all platforms.

The event took place after the Society’s Annual General Meeting at the Arad Goch Centre in Aberystwyth, beginning at 2:45 pm.