Penylan Farm heads to auction with £385,000 guide price

South Wales farmhouse and barns on 27 acres set for Paul Fosh auction on 12 November, offering off‑grid living and farming potential.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 8:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Penylan Farm, a striking farmhouse and barn complex set on 27.32 acres of pasture and orchard near Coed‑ypaen, Pontypool, will go under the hammer on Thursday 12 November 2026 at a Paul Fosh auction.

The rural holding, listed with a guide price of £385,000, comprises a detached three‑bedroom barn conversion, an attached unconverted barn, a brick and block outbuilding and a range of agricultural structures, all enclosed within a ring‑fenced plot.

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Agents describe the property as “a fantastic smallholding offering plenty of potential, set in a private rural location with spectacular countryside views.”

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Inside, a central hallway leads to a spacious dining room on the right and a sitting room on the left, the latter featuring an impressive stone fireplace with an open fire.

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Two kitchens sit at the rear, the main kitchen equipped with a Rayburn range, alongside a rear porch, pump room and adjoining coal shed.

The first floor holds three double bedrooms, each enjoying countryside vistas, and a family bathroom.

“The property would suit any purchaser looking for an off‑grid lifestyle, with opportunities for small‑scale farming, equestrian use, further development, or simply enjoying country living,” the listing adds.

Located a short drive from Pontypool town centre, the farm benefits from easy access to local shops, supermarkets, cafés, schools and leisure facilities.

Transport links are straightforward, with the M4 motorway, Cwmbran and Newport within convenient reach, making the site attractive to commuters seeking a rural retreat.

Access to the farm currently requires a 4 × 4 vehicle, a factor highlighted by the agents who advise prospective buyers to arrange their own enquiries before bidding.

Coed‑ypaen, the neighbouring village, is described as “a small but lively Welsh village in the county of Monmouthshire.” It boasts a pub (the Carpenters Arms) and a church (Christchurch).

Its Residents Association is very active through the year, organising events and generally bringing members of the community together in a warm and friendly setting.”

The surrounding countryside offers gently rolling green hills, delightful pastureland and the nearby Llandegfedd reservoir, while still providing swift routes to the larger cities of Newport, Cardiff and Bristol.

Potential buyers are drawn to the farm’s blend of historic charm and modern possibilities, from off‑grid living to equestrian pursuits and modest agricultural ventures.

With the auction date fast approaching, the property is poised to attract interest from a range of investors, families and lifestyle seekers eager to secure a piece of South Wales’ scenic heartland.

Details and photographs of Penylan Farm are available through the forthcoming Paul Fosh catalogue and the associated property portal.