UK farmers warn extreme weather threatens business

Survey shows 74% of British farmers say extreme weather is harming farms, with policy uncertainty and rising costs deepening financial strain.

Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 8:48 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Most UK farmers say that uncertainty over increasingly extreme weather is damaging their businesses, a new Farmdex survey for McCain Foods has revealed. The online questionnaire, conducted with 200 farmers across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland during the last week of July, shows acute financial pressure linked to climate‑driven conditions.

Seventy‑four per cent of respondents said that more severe weather is making farm management harder, highlighting the lingering impact of this year’s record‑breaking heatwave and drought. Twenty‑seven per cent identified climate change as one of the biggest financial pressures on the sector, while a further 34 per cent view it as a long‑term threat to future growth.

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Farmers also linked extreme weather to the broader climate crisis, noting that livestock production is a major driver of the problem. Sixty‑four per cent agreed that sustainable practices are essential, and 65 per cent have invested in such measures over the past five years.

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Those who have made significant sustainability investments are twice as optimistic about the sector’s future – 35 per cent versus 17 per cent among the wider farming community. Ninety‑one per cent believe more investment is required to safeguard British food security, underscoring the sector’s reliance on public and private funding.

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Only five per cent are confident in the UK’s current ability to secure its future food supply, while 87 per cent express pessimism. Policy uncertainty is a major concern, with 86 per cent saying it is negatively affecting their farms, and 87 per cent reporting that rising input costs have significantly dented profitability in the last year.

Financial results are mixed: 27 per cent of farmers reported making a loss or breaking even, and 29 per cent achieved a modest profit of one to five per cent. The pressure is prompting career doubts – 42 per cent have considered leaving farming, and 40 per cent are unsure whether they will still be farmers in ten years’ time.

Following the findings, McCain Foods has urged the government, the farming sector and partners to commit to investment that reflects farming’s full value, support wider adoption of regenerative practices, prioritise water resilience, drive technology uptake and secure fair trade deals. James Young, vice‑president of agriculture at McCain Foods GB&I, said, “No single group can secure the future of British farming alone.”

Farmers, businesses, industry bodies and policymakers all have a role to play in giving farmers greater certainty, creating a level playing field, and driving long‑term investment. “If we get that right, we can support profitable farms today while building a resilient food system for generations to come.”

The survey paints a stark picture of a sector grappling with climate volatility, policy flux and cost pressures, yet still showing a willingness to adopt sustainable solutions.

Industry observers note that the call for coordinated action comes as the UK government prepares its next agricultural policy review, with farmers hoping for clearer guidance and financial support. Without decisive measures, the risk of reduced output and heightened food‑security concerns could grow, threatening both rural livelihoods and national supply chains.

For now, the farming community remains poised between resilience and uncertainty, awaiting concrete steps that could stabilise the sector amid a changing climate.