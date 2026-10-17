Council leaders push for positive future for Welsh borders

Council leaders and partners lobby the Welsh Government for a coordinated plan to boost resilience and growth in the borderlands.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 5:05 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Senior council leaders gathered in the Senedd on Tuesday to press the Welsh Government for a coordinated plan for the borderlands that straddle Wales and England.

The delegation, led by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, represented the Marches Forward Partnership, a cross‑border alliance covering Monmouthshire, Powys, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

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Joining the council officials were senior figures from NFU Cymru, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and SP Energy Networks, all of whom highlighted the strategic importance of the region for food, water and energy security.

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Speakers pointed to a string of extreme weather events over the past year – severe flooding, prolonged dry spells and a series of wildfires – as a stark reminder of the climate challenges facing the Marches.

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“All too often we debate the cost of action.” What is talked about less frequently is the cost of inaction and that is what is being addressed here,” one participant warned.

The council leaders argued that tackling climate risks can also unlock jobs, attract investment and sustain rural livelihoods.

They cited the Marches Food Partnership, a collaborative project aimed at bolstering local food supplies and reducing reliance on imports.

Abi Reader, President of NFU Cymru, said: “Food security is a national resilience issue, and farmers have a critical role to play in meeting that challenge.”

“It was encouraging to be part of a discussion that recognises the links between food, water, climate resilience and economic growth.”

“Working together across sectors will be essential if we are to build a more resilient future.”

The council delegation stressed that the border region’s mixed agricultural and industrial base offers a unique platform for integrated solutions.

They urged the Welsh Government to back joint infrastructure projects that improve water storage, enhance flood defences and modernise the energy grid.

SP Energy Networks outlined plans to upgrade rural power lines, arguing that a more robust network would support both renewable generation and local industry.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water highlighted ongoing work to protect river catchments and improve water quality, linking these efforts to long‑term supply resilience.

Representatives from Powys County Council noted that the region’s low‑lying valleys are especially vulnerable to rising river levels.

Monmouthshire’s council highlighted recent flood mitigation schemes that have already reduced risk for several communities.

“Across our region we are already demonstrating what can happen when public, private and academic partners work towards a shared vision,” Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said.

“Today’s event showed there is growing momentum behind that vision and we want national support to help it succeed.”

The leaders called for a dedicated borderlands fund to channel resources into projects that deliver measurable climate and economic benefits.

They also asked for clearer policy coordination between Welsh and English authorities, noting that many of the challenges cross the national boundary.

Welsh Government officials in attendance listened to the proposals and pledged to consider the recommendations in upcoming budget discussions.

Analysts note that the Marches Forward Partnership has previously secured funding for cross‑border transport improvements, suggesting a precedent for collaborative investment.

Local businesses welcomed the initiative, saying that a stable, climate‑resilient environment would encourage expansion and new employment.

Farmers expressed optimism that a national focus on food security could translate into subsidies for sustainable practices.

Environmental groups warned that any plan must include robust monitoring to ensure that development does not compromise natural habitats.

The meeting concluded with a joint statement urging swift action to turn the borderlands’ potential into tangible outcomes.

Stakeholders agreed to reconvene later in the year to review progress and refine the strategic roadmap.

For now, the council leaders hope that their lobbying effort will secure the political will needed to shape a positive future for the Welsh‑English border region.