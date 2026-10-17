Pembrokeshire recycling centre overhaul cleared after council vote

Pembrokeshire County Council rejected a challenge to its new vehicle‑registration access system, paving the way for phased rollout at six waste sites.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 3:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has dismissed a bid to overturn its plan to scrap the compulsory booking system at the county’s six household waste and recycling centres, allowing the new access arrangement to proceed.

The Cabinet approved the change earlier this month, proposing that residents register their vehicles in advance and that entry be verified by automatic number‑plate recognition (ANPR) rather than by pre‑booked time slots.

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Under the new model, drivers will simply drive to a centre, where cameras will read the registration number and grant access if the vehicle has been entered into the system.

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Opponents argued that such a fundamental shift should be decided by the full council, warning that the proposal raised issues of cost, governance and data‑protection compliance.

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They highlighted a contingency figure of up to £1.2 million that could be required to implement the technology and associated administrative changes.

The call‑in request was examined by the relevant scrutiny committee, which voted six to four, with one member abstaining, to keep the decision with the Cabinet and not refer it back to the full council.

As a result, the Cabinet’s decision remains in force and the council can move forward with the rollout.

The first phase will see the new system introduced at the Waterloo, Hermon and St Davids centres, with staff already preparing signage and registration portals.

Subsequent phases will extend the arrangement to the remaining sites at Winsel, Crane Cross and Manorowen later in the year.

Council officials say the revised approach will make the centres easier to use, while still allowing the authority to monitor demand and prevent abuse of the facilities.

Supporters of the call‑in maintained that the scale of the change and the potential £1.2 million spend justified broader political scrutiny before any implementation.

With the challenge rejected, officers can continue work on the technical infrastructure, public‑information campaigns and staff training required for the new system.

Residents will need to register each vehicle they intend to use at a centre, a process the council says will be completed online or via a dedicated phone line.

The authority has assured that the ANPR data will be stored securely and processed in line with GDPR requirements, limiting access to authorised personnel only.

The phased introduction is expected to run through the coming months, with the council monitoring uptake and adjusting the system as needed to ensure smooth operation across all six sites.