Bluestone appoints Rebecca Rigby as Managing Director

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 6:15 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rebecca Rigby will assume the role of Managing Director at Bluestone, the Pembrokeshire resort that opened its doors in 2008, on 12 October 2026. The promotion follows a broader reshuffle aimed at bolstering the resort’s leadership as it prepares for the next phase of growth. Rigby, who has served as Director of Operations for the past seven years, will head a newly created Executive Group that unites senior leaders across the business.

Executive Group to Drive Future Growth

The newly formed Executive Group is designed to streamline decision‑making and align the resort’s strategic priorities. By bringing together heads of key departments, Bluestone intends to enhance coordination and accelerate initiatives that improve guest experience and operational efficiency. Rigby’s deep familiarity with the resort’s operations is expected to provide continuity while injecting fresh perspective into long‑term planning.

In announcing the appointment, William McNamara highlighted the resort’s evolution, stating, “Bluestone has come a very long way since we first opened our doors, and that has only been possible because of the extraordinary commitment of our people and the support of our guests and community.” As the business has developed, we have always been prepared to evolve with it. This is an important step in ensuring we have the leadership capacity and structure to build on what we have achieved and take Bluestone forward with confidence.

He added, “Rebecca knows Bluestone extremely well and brings to the role many years of sector experience, including the last seven years as Director of Operations, approaching everything with passion, commitment, focus, and fairness.” I am delighted that she will be taking on the role and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to develop the business.

Rigby expressed enthusiasm for the challenge, noting, “It is a real privilege to be asked to lead Bluestone.” This is a very special business, with fantastic people and a strong sense of what it stands for. I’m excited about what we can achieve together, and my focus will be on building on the strengths we already have: delivering an exceptional experience for our guests, supporting our people and ensuring Bluestone continues to thrive for many years to come. Her mandate includes reinforcing the resort’s reputation for high‑quality hospitality while exploring new revenue streams.

Chairman Transition Strengthens Long‑Term Vision

Alongside Rigby’s promotion, William McNamara will transition to the role of Chairman, shifting his focus to the resort’s long‑term direction and development. The move is intended to separate day‑to‑day operational oversight from strategic governance, allowing McNamara to concentrate on broader market positioning and investment opportunities. His continued involvement is seen as a stabilising factor during a period of rapid expansion.

McNamara’s new responsibilities will include chairing board meetings, guiding capital projects, and fostering relationships with regional partners. By dedicating his efforts to strategic oversight, Bluestone aims to ensure that growth initiatives are underpinned by robust governance and that the resort remains responsive to changing tourism trends in Wales.

Financial Expertise Added to the Board

Giles McNamara, Bluestone’s Finance Director, will also join the BRWL Board on 12 October 2026. His appointment is expected to inject additional financial and commercial expertise into board deliberations, supporting long‑term planning and investment decisions. The dual presence of both McNamara brothers on the board underscores a commitment to cohesive leadership across operational and fiscal domains.

With Giles contributing to financial strategy, the board will be better equipped to evaluate capital projects, manage risk, and sustain the resort’s profitability. The combined leadership changes signal a coordinated effort to reinforce Bluestone’s market position while safeguarding its financial health.

Collectively, the reshuffle positions Bluestone to capitalise on its two‑decade legacy, with a leadership team that blends operational insight, strategic oversight, and financial acumen. As the resort looks ahead to new developments and heightened visitor expectations, the strengthened executive structure aims to deliver consistent guest satisfaction and sustained economic contribution to the Pembrokeshire community.