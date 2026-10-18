Orionid meteor shower peaks Oct 21‑22 2026 – when and where to watch

Peak Orionid activity arrives on 21‑22 October 2026. Find the best viewing times, moon phase details and tips for dark‑sky spotting across the UK.

Photo credit: Google Trends UK (Real-Time)

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 1:30 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Peak activity of the Orionid meteor shower will occur on the night of 21 October and into the early hours of 22 October 2026, offering a brief window for observers across the United Kingdom to witness the debris of Halley’s Comet streak across the sky.

Orion, the familiar winter constellation, will not rise fully above the eastern horizon until after 23:00 local time in early autumn. The most favourable moment arrives around 02:00, when the hunter’s raised club sits well above the horizon, and the sky is darkest.

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By approximately 05:00, just before dawn, Orion reaches its highest point in the southern sky, providing the optimal backdrop for the meteors.

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Because Orionid meteors are generally faint, any glow from street lamps or city lights can easily obscure them. Observers are advised to travel to a safe, dark rural location, set up a reclining lawn chair or a sleeping bag, and allow the eyes several minutes to adapt to the low‑light conditions.

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The best view will be overhead and towards the southern sky, where the constellation arches at its zenith.

The waxing gibbous moon will be positioned among the dim stars of Capricornus on the night of the peak, reaching its highest point at roughly 20:45. It will set shortly after 02:00, leaving about three and a half hours of uninterrupted darkness before sunrise.

In this period, an observer may record between 15 and 20 Orionid meteors per hour, a rate that rivals the shower’s most productive years.

Although a full moon follows on 25–26 October, the interval before its arrival provides a clear sky free from lunar glare, ensuring the meteor display will not be outshone this year.

The Orionids originate from the same parent body as the May Eta Aquarids – Halley’s Comet. As the comet approaches the Sun, frozen material on its surface sublimates, releasing tiny, ash‑like particles that linger along its orbital path.

Over the past 100 000 years, Halley has likely completed more than a thousand revolutions, each time laying down fresh debris that Earth encounters each October and May.

When these meteoroids enter the atmosphere at roughly 66 km (41 miles) per second, they ignite at altitudes around 130 km (80 miles), producing the brief flashes known as shooting stars. About half of the Orionid meteors leave lingering glowing trails, a characteristic thought to stem from the lightweight material shed from the comet’s diffuse outer layers rather than its denser core.

Halley’s last visit to the inner solar system was in late winter and early spring of 1986. With an orbital period of 75.4 years, the comet is expected to return in late July or early August 2061, offering a future chance for a new generation to observe its “children”.

Joe Rao, a sky‑watching columnist and instructor at New York’s Hayden Planetarium, encourages enthusiasts to step outside early on Wednesday morning to greet the meteor display. His experience as an eight‑time Emmy‑nominated meteorologist and long‑standing observer of celestial events underlines the reliability of the guidance provided.

For those planning to watch the Orionids, the combination of a dark rural setting, the timing of Orion’s ascent, and the early set of the waxing moon creates a favourable environment to enjoy one of the year’s most dependable meteor showers.