Cardigan to get community climbing centre by 2027

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 4:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A community‑owned climbing centre, branded Y Wal, is set to bring year‑round indoor climbing and bouldering to Cardigan, with a fundraising appeal launched to help realise the scheme. Organisers aim to open the facility to the public in spring 2027, offering earlier member access via a swipe‑card system. The project, driven by Cardigan‑born mountain guide Mark Thomas and local climbers, seeks to curb the two‑hour round trips currently required for enthusiasts in north Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Project vision and phased development

The proposed centre will operate on a not‑for‑profit basis, reinvesting any surplus into the building and affordable access programmes. Development is planned in stages, beginning with bouldering areas where climbers tackle shorter routes above protective matting, alongside a training zone and warm‑up space. Organisers state: “We believe climbing should be accessible and affordable for everyone in our community.”

Development would take place in stages, beginning with bouldering areas, where people climb shorter routes above protective matting. Training facilities and a warm‑up area would also form part of the first phase. Further plans include a children’s bouldering area, café and social space, followed by a roped climbing wall.

The team hopes to offer school sessions, coaching and activities for families, alongside opportunities for older residents, new parents and people experiencing isolation. Tailored sessions for neuro‑diverse participants are also part of the plans.

Beyond the climbing walls, the design incorporates a café, social hub and flexible space for community events, linking residents with local outdoor activity providers. The centre will also host school sessions, coaching and family‑focused activities, with dedicated programmes for older adults, new parents and those facing isolation. Tailored sessions for neuro‑diverse participants aim to broaden inclusion further.

Funding drive and community involvement

The overall cost of Y Wal is estimated between £150,000 and £200,000. A £30,000 crowdfunding appeal forms part of a wider funding strategy that also targets grants and other financial support. Organisers are calling for volunteers, skills and time from residents and businesses, offering fundraising rewards in return.

Information on the appeal and donation options is available on the Y Wal crowdfunding page, while further project details can be found at cardiganclimbing.org. The fundraising campaign encourages local enterprises to contribute resources, emphasising the centre’s role as a community asset rather than a commercial venture.

Impact on local access and timeline

Mark Thomas highlighted that many aspiring climbers currently endure a two‑hour round trip to reach the nearest indoor facilities. By situating Y Wal in Cardigan, the project promises to shorten travel times dramatically, making regular training more feasible for families and individuals across Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire.

With construction slated to begin after sufficient funding is secured, the team anticipates phased opening, allowing members early entry before the full public launch in spring 2027. The centre’s not‑for‑profit model ensures that any financial surplus will be channelled back into maintaining affordable rates and expanding community programmes.