Fury v Joshua fight faces objections over 3am finish

Cardiff Council has received formal objections regarding the licensing application for the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout, scheduled for 11 December at the Principality Stadium. The all-British fight is expected to conclude at 03:00 GMT on 12 December to align with prime-time television broadcasting in the United States. Residents living in the immediate vicinity of the city centre venue have raised concerns about potential anti-social behaviour, noise pollution, and public safety risks during the extended hours.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.