WALES NEWS

Fury v Joshua fight faces objections over 3am finish

Cardiff Council has received formal objections regarding the licensing application for the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout, scheduled for 11 December at the Principality Stadium. The...

Eli Nathan
By Eli Nathan
Editor-in-Chief & Publisher
1 min read
Fury v Joshua fight faces objections over 3am finish
Fury v Joshua fight faces objections over 3am finish Fury v Joshua fight faces objections over 3am finish | Photo credit: BBC Newsroom

Cardiff Council has received formal objections regarding the licensing application for the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout, scheduled for 11 December at the Principality Stadium. The all-British fight is expected to conclude at 03:00 GMT on 12 December to align with prime-time television broadcasting in the United States. Residents living in the immediate vicinity of the city centre venue have raised concerns about potential anti-social behaviour, noise pollution, and public safety risks during the extended hours.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.

CYMRAEG
Welsh Language & Heritage: Gair y Dydd (Daily Word)

Reader Discussion & Comments (0)

Join the conversation. All comments are moderated in accordance with our editorial standards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Stories

Wales Politics & Senedd

See all Politics

Welsh Sport

See all Sport

Business & Economy

See all Business

Around Wales: Local Communities

See all Local News

Life, Culture & What's On

See all What's On