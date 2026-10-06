Monmouth shops hit with £85,000 immigration fines

Two town‑centre businesses in Monmouth face £85,000 in fines after Home Office raids reveal illegal employment breaches, with one firm contesting the penalty.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 1:22 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two Monmouth town‑centre businesses have been hit with civil penalties totalling £85,000 after Home Office Immigration Enforcement confirmed breaches of the UK’s illegal employment rules.

Grey Beards Ltd, the operator of the Queens Fish and Chip Shop on Rockfield Road, received a £40,000 fine for employing a worker without the right to work in the UK.

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Ali Mohammed Ali, owner of the Monmouth Fruit and Veg Shop in the Oldway Centre, was fined £45,000 for a similar breach.

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The penalties were disclosed in the Home Office’s quarterly summary of civil penalties up to March 2026, which listed the two cases among a growing number of enforcement actions across Wales.

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Gwent Police confirmed that officers joined immigration officials on a safeguarding visit to the chip shop on Wednesday 23 July, but said no offences within police jurisdiction arose from the operation.

Under current immigration law, an employer can be fined up to £45,000 for a first breach and up to £60,000 for each repeat violation per illegal worker.

Grey Beards Ltd has lodged a formal objection to the fine, submitting supporting documentation on 13 February 2026.

The company’s statement indicates that the fine remains unpaid while the Home Office reviews the objection.

Earlier in the year, a separate raid in Monmouth resulted in the owners of Ice Boba Ltd, trading as Bubbles, being fined £45,000 for employing an illegal worker at a tea and dessert outlet on Agincourt Square.

That case, recorded in the Home Office’s September 2025 civil‑penalty summary, followed the shop’s closure a month earlier.

Immigration Enforcement officials have highlighted the increasing visibility of such operations, noting that civil penalties are a key tool for deterring unlawful employment.

Local business groups have expressed concern that the fines could impact small enterprises already coping with post‑pandemic recovery challenges.

However, Home Office representatives reiterated that the penalties are applied consistently across the UK and are intended to protect the labour market and uphold immigration rules.

The Monmouth Fruit and Veg Shop, a family‑run outlet that supplies fresh produce to local residents, has not issued a comment on the fine.

Both businesses are situated in the town’s historic centre, an area that has seen a surge in tourism and retail activity over the past few years.

Community leaders have called for clearer guidance on right‑to‑work checks to help prevent future breaches.

Immigration Enforcement continues to work with local authorities, including Gwent Police, to conduct joint operations that address both safeguarding and immigration concerns.

The Home Office has not indicated whether further action will be taken against either establishment pending the outcome of Grey Beards Ltd’s objection.

As the penalties are enforced, the cases add to a broader pattern of civil sanctions aimed at curbing illegal employment throughout Wales.