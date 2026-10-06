Traffic cone perched on Brecon’s Duke of Wellington monument

An orange traffic cone was found atop Brecon’s historic Duke of Wellington monument, prompting curiosity and council review.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:35 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A bright orange traffic cone was spotted perched atop the 19th‑century Duke of Wellington monument in Brecon town centre on Tuesday.

The unexpected adornment was first noticed by pedestrians strolling past the Grade II‑listed column near the town’s main shopping street.

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Local residents described the sight as “bizarre” and “a touch of humour” in an otherwise quiet morning.

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The monument, erected in 1856 by Breconian philanthropist John Evans Thomas, commemorates the military leader who died in 1852.

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Standing 20 metres tall, the stone column has long been a focal point for civic events and a popular meeting place.

Witnesses said the cone appeared without warning, its bright hue contrasting sharply with the monument’s grey granite.

Construction crews from a nearby road‑work site were observed looking up, appearing puzzled by the sudden addition.

One worker, who asked not to be named, said the cone was “just sitting there, no one seemed to know how it got up there”.

Police were called to the scene, but officers declined to comment on whether a formal investigation would be opened.

The Brecon Town Council confirmed it had been alerted and would assess the situation later in the day.

Council spokesperson Rhys Morgan said the council would “look into the matter and ensure the monument is treated with the respect it deserves”.

He added that any unauthorised alteration of a listed structure could be a breach of heritage protection laws.

Heritage Wales has not yet issued a statement, but the agency typically advises that any changes to listed monuments require consent.

Local historians noted that the monument has survived previous acts of vandalism, including graffiti in the 1990s.

“It’s survived a lot over the years, but a traffic cone is certainly a new chapter,” said historian Megan Hughes of the Brecon Museum.

She explained that the column was originally topped with a bronze statue of the Duke, which was removed in the early 20th century after weather damage.

The current stone column now stands without a figure, making the cone’s placement all the more conspicuous.

Social media users in the area quickly shared photos, sparking a flurry of comments and jokes about the Duke’s “new hat”.

One tweet read: “The Duke finally gets a traffic‑management role – looks like he’s directing the flow from the top!”

Another user suggested the cone might be a prank linked to the temporary traffic lights installed on the nearby Bulwark road.

The Bulwark, a main thoroughfare, has been subject to congestion following recent road‑work diversions.

Temporary traffic lights were installed last week to ease the backlog, prompting speculation that the cone was a tongue‑in‑cheek nod to the situation.

However, no official source has confirmed any connection between the road works and the monument’s new accessory.

The town’s tourism office reminded visitors that the monument remains a key attraction, drawing history enthusiasts from across Wales.

“We encourage people to enjoy the site responsibly,” the office said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, the cone remains in place as of the afternoon, with no removal crew visible on site.

Local businesses reported a modest increase in footfall, with some cafés noting a surge in customers snapping photos of the oddity.

One café owner, Elaine Davies, said the sight “has brought a smile to many faces – it’s a light‑hearted moment for the town”.

She added that the café would continue to serve regular customers while the novelty persists.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of the cone being removed later, pending safety assessments.

In the meantime, the Duke of Wellington monument stands as an unlikely canvas for a piece of everyday road safety equipment.

Whether the cone will become a temporary landmark or be swiftly taken down remains to be seen.