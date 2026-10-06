Question Time returns to Brecon for October recording

BBC confirms the programme will film in Brecon on 15 October, inviting public applications after a May cancellation linked to Westminster events.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:30 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

BBC Question Time will be recorded in Brecon on Thursday 15 October, five months after a planned visit was abruptly moved to London. The May 2024 episode was cancelled at short notice because of “dramatic and fast‑moving events in Westminster”, the BBC said.

At that time the political agenda was dominated by the resignation of Health Secretary Wes Streeting and speculation over a possible challenge to Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership. The broadcaster explained that those developments required immediate coverage, prompting the decision to relocate the show to the capital.

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After the London recording, the BBC confirmed it was still seeking an alternative date to bring the programme back to the mid‑Wales market. The new recording will take place at the Brecon Civic Centre, the venue originally slated for the May visit.

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Members of the public are now invited to apply for a studio audience seat via the BBC Question Time website or by calling 0330 123 9988. Applicants must submit two questions they would like the panel to consider during the broadcast.

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The BBC will contact successful applicants on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the recording, but warned that not everyone who applies will be heard from because of the volume of requests. The invitation was posted on the programme’s official site on Monday, with the deadline for submissions set for the end of the week.

Question Time’s touring format is designed to engage voters across the UK on current affairs, and Wales has featured in more than a dozen past stops. The cancelled May episode would have been the first since the Senedd election, offering a chance to discuss the outcome with local voters.

By postponing the May recording, the BBC missed an immediate post‑election snapshot of sentiment in the town. The October episode, due to air the following week, will allow the audience to raise questions on national issues that have evolved since the spring.

Presenter Fiona Bruce will moderate the discussion, and a panel of senior politicians from the major parties is expected, although the exact line‑up has not yet been confirmed. Applications close on Tuesday 10 October, giving hopeful participants just a few days to finalise their questions before the historic return to Brecon.

Local council officials welcomed the news, noting the event will boost the town’s profile and support local businesses during the recording day. The Brecon & Radnor Express reported that the council has arranged extra parking at the Civic Centre and temporary road closures to accommodate production vehicles and audience members.

Residents have been advised to allow extra travel time on 15 October, as traffic is expected to be heavier than usual around the town centre.