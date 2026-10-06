Reform leader slams First Minister over grooming‑gang inquiry vote

Helen Jenner accuses Mark Drakeford of letting victims down after a Wales‑specific grooming‑gang inquiry motion is rejected in FMQs.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:20 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform UK’s new Welsh leader, Helen Jenner, accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of “letting victims down” during Tuesday’s First Minister’s Questions.

Jenner, the Senedd member for Bangor Conwy Môn, used her inaugural FMQs on 22 September to attack the Welsh Government’s handling of a motion on grooming‑gang investigations.

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The motion, tabled by Reform, called for the UK Government to launch a Wales‑specific inquiry into grooming gangs, while a Conservative amendment sought a Wales‑wide probe.

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Both proposals were rejected in favour of an amended Plaid Cymru motion that noted Wales already falls within the remit of the UK statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs.

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“How on earth can women and girls expect your government to have their best interests and safety at heart?” Jenner demanded.

Plaid Cymru’s Rhys ap Iorwerth described Jenner as “a bold politician”.

He told the Senedd that safeguarding “is nothing more important to any of us than safeguarding”, underscoring the Welsh Government’s duty of care for vulnerable people.

Jenner claimed evidence suggests “rape gang activity may have been covered up by authorities to avoid racial tensions”.

She highlighted recent convictions, noting two men imprisoned in Cardiff and five people convicted in Rhyl over the past 11 weeks for grooming‑gang‑type offences.

Ap Iorwerth replied, “I can look you in the eye every single day of the week and tell you that we have a government that isn’t interested in scoring political points about what is a very, very sensitive issue, and is interested in getting on with finding solutions.”

Jenner retorted that “making sure victims’ voices are heard, that is not political point scoring”.

The debate then turned to the recent defection of Senedd member Sarah Cooper‑Lesadd from Reform to Plaid Cymru, which occurred on the same day former Reform leader Dan Thomas resigned.

Jenner questioned Drakeford’s acceptance of Cooper‑Lesadd, recalling her past criticism of the Nation of Sanctuary policy and a tree‑planting project in Uganda.

Ap Iorwerth dismissed Reform as “scandal‑ridden”.

He concluded that “it is up to all of us to show that we are able to change, that we are able to see the light, politically, if you like, and so many other people are doing the same.”

The FMQs session ended without a vote to launch a separate Welsh inquiry, leaving Reform’s call for a dedicated investigation unanswered.

Jenner vowed to continue pressing the government on the issue, stating that “victims deserve answers, not political games”.

Drakeford’s office has not issued a further comment on the specific allegations of cover‑up or the rejected motions.

The Senedd will revisit the matter when the next set of questions is scheduled, though no timetable has been announced.