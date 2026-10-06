Rhayader charity receives £2,000 boost from recycling firm

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:40 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rhayader and District Community Support (RDCS) has been awarded a £2,000 donation from Bryson Recycling, bolstering its range of services for the town and surrounding villages.

The contribution stems from Bryson’s Recycling Rewards scheme, which allocates £1 to a local charity for every tonne of material processed at the Household Recycling Centres it runs for Powys County Council.

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RDCS was selected for the grant after Cllr Angela Davies nominated the charity, citing its extensive work tackling poverty, inequality and social isolation.

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The charity’s portfolio includes a community food bank, regular cookery clubs, a transport service for residents and a calendar of social activities aimed at older people.

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All of these programmes rely heavily on volunteer effort and the modest income generated by the charity’s reuse and recycle shop.

Located in the town centre, the shop sells donated clothing, textiles and household items, giving them a second life while raising funds for RDCS projects.

Volunteer co‑ordinator Sarah Rowe oversees the day‑to‑day operations of the shop and the recruitment of new helpers.

Joint chair Jax Davies welcomed the donation, stating, “We are extremely grateful to Bryson Recycling for this generous donation.”

He added, “The funding will make a real difference to our ability to continue providing practical support to local people, from our food bank and community transport to our cookery and social activities.”

Joint chair Trish Buchan, who also sits on the charity’s board, highlighted the importance of sustainable funding for community‑led initiatives.

Deputy manager and transport manager Ali Thomas confirmed that the extra cash will enable the charity to maintain its vehicle fleet during the winter months.

Volunteer John Buchan, who assists with the shop’s inventory, said the donation will help keep the premises stocked with essential items.

Transport assistant Linda Knox noted that the funds will be earmarked for fuel and maintenance, ensuring reliable journeys for isolated residents.

Bryson Recycling operates four Household Recycling Centres across Powys – at Brecon, Newtown, Lower Cwmtwrch and Llandrindod Wells.

The company’s charitable giving is split between north, mid and south Powys, aiming to reflect the geographic spread of its recycling activities.

Joe Williams, a representative of Bryson Recycling, said, “We’re delighted to support Rhayader and District Community Support with this £2000 donation.”

He continued, “RDCS is a fantastic example of how local communities can create positive change by bringing people together, supporting those who need a helping hand and finding new uses for resources that might otherwise go to waste.”

Williams added that the charity’s work aligns closely with Bryson’s belief in the power of reuse, recycling and the circular economy.

The Recycling Rewards programme calculates donations based on the total tonnes of material collected at the centres each quarter.

Recent figures show that the four Powys sites processed over 2,000 tonnes of recyclable waste in the last twelve months.

That volume translated into a total of £2,000 earmarked for local charities, with RDCS receiving the full amount.

Local residents have praised the partnership, noting that the shop’s affordable goods and the food bank’s provisions are lifelines for many families.

Community leader Angela Davies remarked that the donation underscores the value of collaborative efforts between public services and private enterprises.

She urged other businesses to consider similar schemes, pointing to the tangible benefits observed in Rhayader.

RDCS plans to allocate the funds across its core services, with a focus on sustaining the transport network during the colder months.

The charity also intends to use part of the money to refresh stock in the reuse shop, ensuring a steady flow of items for resale.

Volunteers anticipate that the boost will allow the food bank to increase its weekly distribution to families facing hardship.

In addition, the extra resources will support the continuation of cookery clubs, which teach budgeting and nutrition skills.

Both Bryon Recycling and RDCS have expressed optimism that the partnership will inspire further community‑focused initiatives across Powys.

The donation arrives at a time when many rural charities are grappling with rising demand for services amid economic pressures.

By linking recycling activity directly to charitable funding, Bryson Recycling demonstrates a practical model for environmental and social benefit.

RDCS’s leadership thanked the council, volunteers and donors for their ongoing commitment to the town’s wellbeing.

With the £2,000 injection, the charity is better positioned to sustain its vital programmes throughout the coming year.