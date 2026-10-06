Woman banned from roads after heroin and amphetamine find

Rachel McLoughlin, 46, received a 12‑month driving ban, fines and drug destruction after police stopped her near Tesco in Llandrindod with heroin and amphetamines.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 1:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 46‑year‑old woman has been handed a 12‑month driving ban and fines after police found heroin and amphetamines in her possession during a traffic stop in Llandrindod Wells. Rachel McLoughlin of Wellington Road appeared at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 October, where the magistrates recorded her sentence for drug possession and driving without insurance.

The offence dates back to 29 November last year, when officers stopped a Ford Mondeo outside the town’s Tesco and discovered the vehicle was not insured. During the stop, officers also recovered 1.64 grams of heroin, a Class A substance, together with eight grams of amphetamines, classified as a Class B drug.

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McLoughlin admitted the two drug charges in a hearing last month, but initially pleaded not guilty to the insurance breach before changing her plea at the October hearing. The magistrates imposed a twelve‑month disqualification from driving, accompanied by six notional penalty points, reflecting the seriousness of operating an uninsured vehicle.

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In addition, she was fined £120 for the uninsured‑driving offence and a further £120 for the drug possession, as stipulated by the relevant statutes. A surcharge of £96 and court costs of £85 were also ordered, bringing the total financial liability to £421.

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The court ordered the seized heroin and amphetamines to be destroyed, ensuring the controlled substances will not re‑enter the community. Under Welsh law, possession of a Class A drug such as heroin can attract up to life imprisonment, but sentencing guidelines allow lower penalties for small quantities and first‑time offenders.

Similarly, possession of Class B amphetamines carries a maximum of up to 14 years’ imprisonment, though fines are common for minor amounts when coupled with other offences. The magistrates noted that the combination of drug possession and driving without insurance demonstrated a disregard for public safety, justifying the combined sanctions.

Police in Powys confirmed that the stop was part of routine traffic enforcement, and the discovery of the drugs was incidental to the vehicle check. The incident highlights the ongoing collaboration between traffic policing and drug enforcement units in rural Wales, where opportunistic checks can uncover illicit activity.

Local residents expressed concern over drug activity in the town, but authorities reassured that the swift court action serves as a deterrent. The ban will remain in force until October 2025, after which McLoughlin may apply for a provisional licence, subject to standard medical and safety assessments.

The case adds to a recent series of road‑related drug prosecutions in Powys, where courts have increasingly combined traffic and drug penalties. No further legal action is pending against McLoughlin, and she is required to comply with the disqualification and financial penalties imposed by the court.