Bangor‑Carmarthen coach service set to launch on 25 October

New TaithCymru coach links north Wales to Carmarthen with nine daily trips, £10 fares and up to an hour faster journeys.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 1:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new long‑distance coach service linking Bangor and Carmarthen is set to begin operations on Sunday 25 October, Transport for Wales announced.

Operated by Edwards Coaches in partnership with Llew Jones, the service will run under the TaithCymru brand.

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Nine return trips are scheduled each day, with an additional late‑night journey that will continue beyond Carmarthen to Holyhead railway station and port.

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Travel times are projected between four hours 45 minutes and five hours, shaving up to an hour off the current public‑transport options.

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The timetable has been synchronised with existing rail services, the TrawsCymru network and local bus routes to facilitate smoother connections.

Promotional fares are being offered until January to encourage early uptake of the service.

A single fare from Bangor to Aberystwyth will cost £7, while the full Bangor‑to‑Carmarthen journey is priced at £10.

Passengers travelling from Holyhead to Carmarthen will be charged £12.50.

“TaithCymru gives customers a new, direct way to travel across Wales, with quicker journey times, comfortable coaches and fares designed to encourage people to give the service a try.”

The coach will depart from Bangor railway station and terminate at Carmarthen railway station, stopping en route at Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth bus station and Aberaeron.

All stops are scheduled to be served in both directions, providing regular links for commuters, students and leisure travellers alike.

Transport for Wales advises passengers with accessibility or assistance requirements to contact the support team at least 36 hours before travel so suitable arrangements can be made.

Not every stop is fully wheelchair accessible; Aberaeron is specifically noted as lacking full wheelchair access, and onboard toilets are also not wheelchair friendly.

Because TaithCymru operates as a pre‑booked long‑distance coach service with its own fare structure, concessionary bus passes are not accepted on the route.

Tickets can be purchased directly through the TaithCymru booking platform, with seats allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Transport for Wales expects the new service to bolster connectivity across the length of Wales, offering a viable alternative to car travel and reducing pressure on existing rail corridors.

Local authorities in the regions served have welcomed the initiative, citing potential benefits for tourism and regional economic development.

Edwards Coaches confirmed that the fleet deployed for the route comprises modern, low‑emission vehicles equipped with Wi‑Fi and reclining seats.

The launch coincides with a broader push by Transport for Wales to expand integrated transport options throughout the nation.

Passengers are encouraged to review the full timetable and fare information ahead of booking to ensure the service meets their travel needs.

With the service set to commence later this month, the north‑south corridor between Bangor and Carmarthen will gain a direct, affordable link for the first time in years.