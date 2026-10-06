Father Christmas visits new Cwmbran Christmas factory

Father Christmas gives an exclusive interview at Festive Productions, confirming his schedule and free entry for families ahead of the festive season.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 1:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Father Christmas visited Cwmbran’s newly‑opened Christmas factory on Saturday, granting Cwmbran Life an exclusive interview and confirming his enthusiasm for the local news site.

The factory shop and grotto, operated by Festive Productions, opened its doors to the public for the first time last Saturday, drawing families from across Torfaen.

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During the visit the jolly figure revealed he is a fan of Cwmbran Life and always catches up on local news when he steps into the grotto.

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“It’s very busy.” I’m very excited.

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Twelve weeks to go and we’re Christmas Eve already, can you believe it? I don’t think we had September.

It’s so exciting here, lots of things to see.”

He added that the rapid approach of the festive season feels almost surreal, noting the oddity of missing a September in the countdown.

Father Christmas outlined his timetable, stating: “I will be at Festive every weekend throughout October and November, Saturdays and Sundays.” There are one or two Saturdays, mid to end of November, where I’ll be putting on Christmas lights, but I will be here for the morning sessions, so please come along.”

The invitation targets families eager to meet the iconic figure during the factory’s morning opening hours.

When asked how he felt about the Christmas factory, he replied: “It’s amazing.” It’s amazing.

Every year I come here, and I think they can’t do better than this, and every year they prove me wrong. It’s sensational.

I’m so happy to see so many people. It’s a blessing.”

His remarks highlighted the venue’s continual improvement and the joy it brings to visitors each year.

Festive Productions’ site offers a traditional grotto, a retail shop stocked with seasonal gifts, and behind‑the‑scenes displays of toy‑making workshops.

Entry to the grotto and the factory is free, with no charge to see Father Christmas at Festive Productions.

The local council welcomed the attraction as a boost to Cwmbran’s seasonal economy, citing increased footfall for nearby retailers.

The opening aligns with a wider regional push to promote family‑friendly events ahead of the Christmas period.

Parents have been encouraged to bring children for the morning sessions, which run from the venue’s opening time each weekend.

The factory is scheduled to remain open through December, culminating in a final Christmas Eve celebration.

The exclusive interview was conducted by Cwmbran Life staff on the day of the opening, capturing the festive spirit of the new attraction.

Organisers expect the programme to draw visitors from neighbouring counties, adding to the festive buzz across South Wales.

Father Christmas’s presence is set to become a staple of the factory’s weekend schedule, reinforcing the venue’s role as a seasonal hub for the community.