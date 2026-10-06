Prince Philip Hospital bans visitors amid scabies outbreak

The highly contagious skin condition, caused by microscopic mites, is being managed in several wards, prompting the closure of multiple areas within the hospital.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 1:50 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli has barred all visitors from Sunday 27 September as a scabies outbreak spreads across the Hywel Dda health board.

The highly contagious skin condition, caused by microscopic mites, is being managed in several wards, prompting the closure of multiple areas within the hospital.

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Health board officials say the decision aims to curb transmission both on the site and throughout the surrounding community.

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Scabies spreads through prolonged skin contact or shared bedding and clothing, and while rarely serious, it can affect anyone regardless of personal hygiene.

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Hywel Dda University Health Board confirmed that a number of wards remain shut while patients, staff and contacts receive treatment and intensive cleaning.

She added that deep cleaning of the affected wards is underway in line with infection‑prevention control measures.

“A number of wards are currently closed due to infection and we need the support and understanding of our communities to limit further spread,” Daniel continued.

Patients whose appointments are disrupted will be contacted directly, the board said, while the Minor Injury Unit continues to operate without interruption.

Local health‑care providers are reviewing the situation daily, monitoring both hospital and community cases to assess any further impact.

Scabies is not considered a high risk to the wider public, but the board stresses that prompt treatment and hygiene measures are essential to prevent escalation.

Hospital staff have been instructed to wear protective clothing and to follow strict decontamination protocols when moving between wards.

Community health teams are also conducting outreach, offering advice on symptom identification and treatment options for those who may have been exposed.

Hywel Dda’s infection‑control team is coordinating with public‑health officials to ensure a consistent response across all affected sites.

Residents are urged to avoid sharing personal items such as towels, bedding or clothing until the outbreak is fully contained.

The board will issue further updates as the situation evolves, with a focus on restoring normal visitor access once the risk is deemed manageable.

In the meantime, the hospital remains open for essential services, and emergency care continues to be provided without delay.