Four on trial for murder of teen Tristan Kerr in Abertridwr

Four defendants face murder charges after 17‑year‑old Tristan Kerr was stabbed to death in a two‑minute attack in Abertridwr, Newport Crown Court hears.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 3:49 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Four people have appeared at Newport Crown Court charged with the murder of 17‑year‑old Tristan Kerr, who died after a knife attack that lasted less than two minutes.

The trial, overseen by Mrs Justice Stacey, began with the prosecution outlining a sequence of events that began at about 5.30pm on 5 February at a house on Lower Francis Street, Abertridwr.

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According to Crown Prosecutor Michael Jones KC, the defendants entered the property together, without knocking and “empty‑handed”.

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He said the group comprised 25‑year‑old Connor Palfrey, 19‑year‑old Georgie Mears, 27‑year‑old Ricardo Elliot and 25‑year‑old Elexi Manny, who acted as the alleged getaway driver.

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Jones described Mears as brandishing a “zombie” knife – a purple and silver blade with holes – and shouting “like a gangster” as she entered the living room.

He added that Palfrey entered through an unlocked front door, carrying a wooden stick that a witness said resembled a sweeping brush and may have had a nail through its end.

“Georgie Mears then rushed into the living room, deliberately armed with, and brandishing that knife,” the prosecutor continued.

According to the prosecution, Mears called out to Kerr, “get here Trist, what you saying?” before swinging the knife towards him.

Witness testimony indicated that Kerr tried to fend off the attack, holding Mears’ arm and attempting to push her away.

The fatal wound pierced both Kerr’s lung and heart, the prosecutor said, and Palfrey’s stick was used to prevent other friends from intervening while Elliot and Manny kept watch.

One friend, Connor Davies, managed to grab hold of both Mears and Kerr before fleeing through the back of the house.

Davies and Kerr ran around the side of the property, past a parked car and a skip, where Kerr collapsed.

“Tristan said to Connor Davies ‘Custard, I’m hurting, my side’.”

Davies tried to support Kerr, who grew weaker with each step, eventually falling onto a nearby car and hitting his head.

Seeing Kerr’s eyes roll, Davies used the teenager’s phone to dial 999, noting the blood running down his legs and a puddle forming on the floor.

The prosecution said the motive for the defendants’ presence at the house remains unclear, but text messages presented in court linked Palfrey and Elliot to drug dealing in cocaine, ketamine and cannabis, and to debt collection.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder.

Family members of Tristan Kerr released a tribute describing him as “handsome and quick‑witted with a passion for motorbikes and adventure”.

“He had a spark about him that drew people in, and an energy that filled every room he entered.”

The trial is expected to run for four to six weeks, during which the jury will consider the evidence presented by both the prosecution and defence.

Newport Crown Court will hear further testimony and forensic evidence before delivering a verdict on the charges of murder.