Family mourns carpenter Aaron Richards after fatal A470 crash

The single‑vehicle collision, reported at approximately 7.30 pm, left the car ablaze and the fire spread to a nearby parked vehicle, police said.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 3:49 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aaron Richards, a 32‑year‑old carpenter from the Builth Wells area, died alongside his dog Merlin after his Audi A5 collided with a tree on the A470 near Llyswen on Saturday evening, 3 October.

The single‑vehicle collision, reported at approximately 7.30 pm, left the car ablaze and the fire spread to a nearby parked vehicle, police said.

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Dyfed‑Powys Police confirmed that Richards, affectionately known as “Archie”, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was Merlin, who was in the backseat.

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Family members released a statement describing the loss as “with the heaviest of hearts” and called the deceased “kind‑hearted and amazing”.

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“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the heartbreaking news that our kind‑hearted and amazing Aaron (Archie), a much‑loved son, brother and friend to many, sadly passed away over the weekend, alongside his beloved dog, Merlin,” the family wrote.

They added that “Aaron brought so much kindness to the lives of those around him.” He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.”

The family asked for privacy as they cope with the “devastating loss”, and thanked supporters for their messages of comfort.

“Josie would like to thank everyone for all the kind messages, love and support she has already received.” Your words of comfort and kindness mean more than you could know and are helping her as she navigates these incredibly difficult and painful days.

Forever loved, always in our hearts,” the statement continued.

Police investigations revealed that the Audi struck a tree before catching fire, and the blaze quickly engulfed a second vehicle parked close by.

Dyfed‑Powys Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash‑cam footage to contact them, stressing the importance of information for the inquiry.

“Police received a report of a single vehicle collision involving an Audi A5.” Aaron Richards, who was affectionately known as ‘Archie’, … sadly passed away at the scene, along with a dog present in the backseat,” a police spokesperson said.

The road was closed to traffic until 5 pm on Sunday, 4 October, to allow emergency crews to conduct repairs and complete the initial investigation.

Motorists were diverted onto alternative routes while the scene was secured and forensic teams examined the wreckage.

Members of the public may also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Richards was known locally for his carpentry work, contributing to a range of residential and community projects across Powys.

Friends described him as a “much‑loved son, brother and friend”, highlighting his generosity and willingness to help neighbours.

The incident has reignited concerns about road safety on the A470, a major north‑south artery that traverses the heart of Wales.

Local councillors have previously called for improved lighting and clearer signage on the stretch between Llyswen and Llanstephan.

While no further injuries were reported, the fire caused damage to the adjacent parked vehicle, which is now being assessed for repair.

Police have not released details of the second vehicle’s owner, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officers reviewing vehicle data, road conditions and any available video evidence.

Community members gathered at a nearby chapel on Sunday to light candles in memory of Richards and his dog, creating a quiet tribute on the hillside.

Local residents expressed shock at the sudden loss, noting that the area rarely sees fatal crashes of this nature.

“It’s a tragedy that has touched everyone here,” one neighbour said, describing the atmosphere of grief that lingered throughout the village.

The family’s request for privacy has been respected by local media outlets, with only essential details released to the public.

Police reiterated that any further information, no matter how small, could prove vital to understanding the circumstances that led to the crash.

Investigators will also examine whether road conditions, vehicle maintenance or driver fatigue played a role in the incident.

As the community mourns, the A470 remains a reminder of the fragility of life on Wales’ winding roads.

Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, especially on rural stretches where trees and limited visibility can pose hidden hazards.

For updates on the investigation, Dyfed‑Powys Police will release further statements as new information becomes available.