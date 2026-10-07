Floral tributes left at scene of fatal Prestatyn van fire

Eight bouquets and notes mark the cordoned Gas Works Lane after a van fire claimed a life, with police urging witnesses to come forward.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 10:39 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Eight floral bouquets and handwritten notes have been placed at the cordoned‑off scene of a fatal van fire on Gas Works Lane in Prestatyn.

The vehicle was discovered ablaze at about 23:30 on Sunday 4 October, prompting a police cordon that remains in place.

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Witnesses reported a strong smell of petrol and the sound of cracking metal before the fire was reported to North Wales Police.

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Fire crews extinguished the blaze and recovered a body from the wreckage, confirming a death.

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Police have not released the identity of the deceased, describing the investigation as being in its early stages.

A 38‑year‑old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, with officers continuing to question him as part of the inquiry.

Detective chief inspector Zoie Dunkerley told reporters, “Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we are yet to identify the person that sadly died.”

She added that enquiries would continue over the coming days and that an increased police presence would be visible in the area.

Detective superintendent Chris Bell said, “Officers are working at pace to identify the person.”

He confirmed that specialist trained officers would be assigned to support the family once the identity is known.

Local residents have described the scene as “shocking” and “heart‑breaking”, with many leaving flowers as a mark of respect.

The eight bouquets, ranging from red roses to white lilies, were placed just inside the police tape, each accompanied by a small card bearing personal messages.

One note read, “Rest in peace – you will be missed,” while another simply said, “My thoughts are with your family.”

Neighbouring businesses reported a temporary loss of foot traffic as the cordon blocked the lane and surrounding streets.

North Wales Police confirmed that traffic diversions were in place on the A55 and nearby residential routes.

Emergency services attended the incident at 23:35, with the fire service reporting that the vehicle was completely consumed within minutes.

Prestatyn Council confirmed that the lane will remain closed until the investigation is concluded and the area deemed safe.

Residents have been asked to avoid the cordon and to respect the privacy of the family involved.

The police investigation is being led by the Prestatyn CID, with support from the regional homicide team.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, including a nearby petrol station and a residential driveway.

Forensic teams have also examined the vehicle’s remains for any evidence of accelerants or other suspicious substances.

North Wales Police have not disclosed whether the fire was intentional or accidental, pending further analysis.

The arrest of the 38‑year‑old suspect follows a series of interviews with individuals who were in the vicinity on the night of the fire.

Police have not indicated whether any further arrests are expected as the enquiry progresses.

Community leaders have expressed sympathy for the bereaved family, urging calm and cooperation with the police.

The floral tributes have become a focal point for locals, with many gathering to lay additional flowers and light candles.

Police officers continue to patrol the area, maintaining a visible presence to reassure residents.

The investigation remains open, and authorities have reiterated that any information, no matter how small, could prove vital.

Anyone with details of the incident is reminded to contact North Wales Police via the live webchat, by phone on 101, or by email, quoting the reference number provided.