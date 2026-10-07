Parents urged to complete flu vaccine consent forms

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 6:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Parents across west Wales are being urged to complete an online e‑consent form to ensure their children receive the seasonal flu vaccine during school‑based sessions this autumn.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board’s school nursing service will visit primary and secondary schools throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, offering the nasal flu spray to pupils from reception up to year 11.

Advertisement

Dr Ardiana Gjini, director of public health at Hywel Dda, warned that “Flu can make children very unwell and it can even cause hospitalisations.”

Advertisement

She added, “It also spreads quickly through households, schools and communities.” Vaccination is the best way to protect your child to make sure they stay as healthy as possible.”

Advertisement

“Having a flu vaccine also helps to reduce the spread of flu to others,” Dr Gjini said.

The e‑consent form, now mandatory, must be completed online before the school visit; it records the child’s suitability for the nasal spray or an injectable alternative.

Parents who cannot access the online system are advised to call the school nursing team on 0300 430 7777 for assistance.

The nasal spray, the preferred option for most children, contains pork gelatine; a gelatine‑free injectable vaccine is available for families who request it.

Dr Gjini urged parents to read the vaccine information carefully, stating, “Please make sure you take a few minutes to read the information regarding the flu vaccine so that you can make the best decision for you and your child.”

She noted that flu outbreaks are starting earlier than usual this year, making timely vaccination “more important than ever to make sure you and your community are protected.”

Young people aged 16 and over are able to give their own consent, and in some cases under‑16s may also consent if they demonstrate a clear understanding of the vaccine.

Parents are encouraged to discuss the vaccine with their children beforehand to address any concerns and to ensure informed consent.

After submitting the e‑consent, parents should only contact the school nurse if the child receives the flu vaccine elsewhere, experiences a change in health, has an increase in asthma medication, is prescribed oral steroids, or develops wheezing.

The school nursing teams will coordinate with each school to schedule visits, aiming to vaccinate as many pupils as possible before the peak flu season.

Health officials stress that the programme not only protects individual children but also helps to curb community transmission, reducing pressure on local hospitals.

Parents are reminded that completing the consent form takes only a few minutes but can make a significant difference in safeguarding children’s health this winter.

For further information or support with the e‑consent process, families can contact the Hywel Dda school nursing service via the dedicated helpline.