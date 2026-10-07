Pembroke man fined, Milford youth bound over at Haverfordwest

A 45‑year‑old Pembroke man was fined £80 for stealing £581 of groceries, and a 20‑year‑old Milford resident was bound over for six months after assault charges were dismissed.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:20 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A Pembroke man was fined for stealing groceries from Marks & Spencer in Carmarthen, while a Milford youth was bound over for six months after assault charges involving emergency workers were dismissed at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Gwyn Davies, 45, of Southdown Close, Pembroke, appeared before the court on 5 October and pleaded guilty to theft of a range of grocery items from the Carmarthen store on 31 August.

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The items taken were valued at £580.92, comprising food and household products, and were later recovered by store staff.

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Having admitted the offence, Davies was ordered to pay a fine of £80. No additional compensation was required because the stolen goods were returned.

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The Crown Prosecution Service was awarded costs of £85 in respect of the proceedings.

Davies’ case highlights the continued focus of local magistrates on deterring shop‑lifting through swift financial penalties.

In a separate matter, Max Fairbairn, 20, of Harbour Way, Hakin, Milford, also faced the court on the same day.

Fairbairn was charged with assaulting a firefighter at Hakin and another at Haverfordwest, as well as damaging a police holding cell, all alleged to have occurred on or around 16 August.

The alleged assaults were said to have taken place while the firefighter was performing duties in the line of duty, and the damage concerned a custody holding cell belonging to Dyfed‑Powys Police.

All three charges were dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence to support the allegations.

Although no criminal conviction was recorded, the magistrate bound Fairbairn over for six months, imposing a £50 recognisance to keep the peace.

The order was made on the basis of “disorderly behaviour towards emergency workers”, a finding that underscores the court’s stance on protecting frontline staff.

Fairbairn’s bound‑over order requires him to refrain from any conduct that could threaten the safety or wellbeing of emergency personnel during the period.

The dual hearings illustrate the range of offences addressed by Haverfordwest Magistrates, from property theft to confrontations with public service workers.

Both defendants left the courtroom with clear directives: a monetary penalty for the Pembroke man and a peace‑keeping recognisance for the Milford youth, reinforcing local judicial priorities.