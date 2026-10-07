Wales launches new safeguarding programme to spot abuse early

The Welsh Government unveils Stronger Safeguarding for a Safer Wales, adding a ministerial board, national plan and risk register to protect vulnerable people.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:40 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new national safeguarding programme has been launched to spot abuse and neglect risks earlier and to tighten Wales’s response to concerns.

The Welsh Government’s Stronger Safeguarding for a Safer Wales initiative will create a ministerial oversight board, a national safeguarding plan and a register of risks.

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The measures follow the Strengthening Safeguarding Governance Review, led by Jan Pickles, which highlighted gaps in coordination and accountability.

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A dedicated safeguarding function within the National Social Care Intelligence Hub will collate information from reviews, inspections and frontline practice.

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By drawing on data and lessons from past failures, the hub aims to help organisations recognise warning signs before harm escalates.

The Ministerial Safeguarding Oversight Board will monitor the programme nationally, providing a single point of accountability for safeguarding outcomes.

The national plan will set clear priorities, while the risk register will offer a consistent framework for assessing emerging threats across the public and third‑sector.

Children, young people, adults at risk, victims and survivors will be consulted to shape the services designed to protect them.

Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health Delyth Jewell said: “Every child and adult in Wales should have the utmost confidence that any concerns of abuse are heard and acted on by relevant authorities, which is why we have acted decisively to implement this ambitious programme.”

She added: “This programme is about building a stronger safeguarding system for Wales, one that identifies risks earlier, learns from past failings and ensures organisations work together to protect people from harm.”

The programme will also lay the groundwork for future consultation on proposals for an Adult and Child Protection Authority for Wales.

Mandatory reporting of abuse is another long‑term aim, though neither the authority nor compulsory reporting is being introduced at this stage.

Officials say the new structure will enable faster sharing of intelligence between health, social care and education bodies.

By integrating findings from safeguarding reviews, the system seeks to prevent repeat incidents that have previously slipped through fragmented processes.

Local authorities and voluntary organisations will be required to align their policies with the national plan, creating a more uniform approach across the country.

The risk register will be updated regularly, reflecting trends such as online exploitation, domestic abuse and neglect in care settings.

Training programmes are set to be rolled out, ensuring staff at all levels can identify and act on early signs of abuse.

Welsh Government officials stress that the initiative is not a reaction to a single case but a proactive step to embed a culture of vigilance.

Stakeholders have welcomed the emphasis on data‑driven decision‑making, noting that it could close gaps identified in previous inspections.

The Stronger Safeguarding for a Safer Wales programme will be monitored for effectiveness, with progress reports to be published annually.

If successful, the model could inform safeguarding reforms elsewhere in the United Kingdom.