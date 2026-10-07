Cwmbran vegan pub shortlisted for Food Awards Wales 2026

The Queen Inn, ranked ninth globally for vegan cuisine, joins ten finalists for the 2026 Food Awards Wales, with winners to be announced in Swansea.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Ieuan Rees (Food, Dining & Hospitality Critic) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:20 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Queen Inn, a Cwmbran pub turned vegan steakhouse, has secured a place on the Food Awards Wales 2026 shortlist. The nomination puts the venue among the final ten businesses vying for top honours at the ceremony in Swansea on 30 November.

The awards, now in their tenth year, are organised by Oceanic Awards and celebrate excellence across Wales’ food and hospitality sector. A spokesperson for Oceanic Awards said: “Reaching our 10th year is a fantastic milestone for the Food Awards Wales”.

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The standard of nominations and entries received this year has once again demonstrated the passion, talent and commitment that exists throughout the Welsh food industry.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to congratulate all finalists on their achievement and wish them the very best of luck ahead of the awards ceremony.”

The Queen Inn sits on Upper Cwmbran Road and is run by Gareth, Jane and Ryan Edwards, who transformed the traditional village pub into a fully plant‑based steakhouse in 2022″. The venue describes itself as the world’s first fully plant‑based steakhouse, a claim bolstered by its rapid rise in global rankings.

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Earlier this year, restaurant guide HappyCow placed The Queen Inn ninth in the world for vegan eateries, making it one of only two Welsh establishments in the top ten. The global ranking placed the Cwmbran pub alongside plant‑based restaurants from across Europe, North America and Asia.

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The Queen Inn also holds a PETA award for its Cajun Chicken Wings, which were named the UK’s best vegan chicken dish. Its menu offers vegan reinterpretations of classic pub and steakhouse fare, from burgers to “steaks” made from legumes and grains.

The owners say the aim is to make plant‑based dining accessible to both vegans and meat‑eaters. Customers travel from across Wales and beyond to sample the dishes, boosting the venue’s profile far beyond its local catchment.

Since going fully vegan, the pub has attracted media attention and a growing customer base seeking meat‑free alternatives. The Food Awards Wales shortlist adds another accolade to the venue’s growing list of honours.

Hundreds of businesses have been recognised by the awards over the past decade, shaping the culinary landscape of Wales. The Queen Inn’s nomination follows its international ranking and the PETA award, underscoring its impact on the plant‑based movement.

The final ceremony will be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Swansea, with industry figures expected to attend. Winners will be announced on 30 November, concluding a night that celebrates innovation, quality and commitment in Welsh food.

The Edwards family will join other finalists as they await the results, hoping to add a national trophy to their collection. The venue’s transformation from a traditional pub to a vegan steakhouse reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences across the UK.

Plant‑based options now feature prominently on menus from fine‑dining establishments to community pubs. The Queen Inn’s success illustrates how a small rural business can achieve global recognition through a clear culinary vision.

Industry observers note that the rise of vegan eateries contributes to Wales’ reputation as a forward‑looking food region. The Food Awards Wales continues to spotlight such innovators, reinforcing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy.

As the awards approach, The Queen Inn remains busy serving diners, with reservations booked weeks in advance. The venue’s staff report a steady increase in footfall since the HappyCow ranking was published.

The Edwards family says they will continue to develop new dishes that challenge perceptions of vegan cuisine. Whether the pub secures the top prize or not, its presence on the shortlist marks a milestone for plant‑based dining in Wales.

The outcome on 30 November will be watched by restaurateurs and food lovers eager to see how Wales’ culinary scene evolves.