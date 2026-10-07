ADVANCE wins Best Umbrella Company award at Contracting Awards 2026

Flintshire firm ADVANCE clinches Best Umbrella Company for large payrolls and earns high commendation for customer service at the 2026 Contracting Awards.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:19 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Flintshire‑based workforce management specialist ADVANCE has been named Best Umbrella Company for firms with more than 3,000 contractors on payroll at the Contracting Awards 2026.

The accolade, presented at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on 30 September, also saw the firm earn a Highly Commended nod in the Best Umbrella Company – Customer Service category.

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Founded in 2010, ADVANCE offers a suite of services that include umbrella employment, limited‑company accountancy, self‑employment CIS and Professional Employment Organisation solutions for contractors and recruitment agencies.

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Managing director Paul Havenhand said the award reflected the work carried out by the company’s team to develop its services for workers and recruitment partners.

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He added that operating “in a market of giants” demonstrated that ADVANCE is the choice for partners when quality, risk management and service matter.

The Contracting Awards were judged by a panel with expertise spanning employment law, IR35, recruitment, taxation, supply‑chain management and the wider contractor market.

ADVANCE’s recent restructuring and investment in its technology platform were highlighted as key factors in the judging process.

The firm’s newly launched TRANSPARENCY portal uses individual agency PAYE references to give recruitment agencies greater visibility over payments, payroll and auditing.

During the awards assessment the portal was singled out as a differentiator that helped the company secure places on several Preferred Supplier Lists.

Beyond technology, ADVANCE continues to prioritise direct customer support, allowing contractors and agencies to speak with team members rather than being routed through automated telephone systems.

Customers can therefore receive assistance on employment, payments, compliance and supply‑chain transparency without delay.

ADVANCE is accredited by the Financial Conduct Authority’s specialist body for the recruitment sector and has positioned itself as a provider of security, reliability and trust for both agencies and contractors.

Under Mr Havenhand’s leadership the Flintshire firm said it will keep developing its services following the success at this year’s Contracting Awards.

The recognition comes as the temporary labour market continues to expand, with firms seeking robust umbrella solutions to navigate complex tax and compliance landscapes.

Industry observers note that the award underscores the growing importance of transparent payroll systems and personalised support in a sector traditionally dominated by larger players.

ADVANCE’s achievement is expected to bolster its reputation among recruitment agencies looking for dependable partners capable of handling large contractor payrolls.

With the TRANSPARENCY portal now a benchmark for client visibility, the company aims to maintain its momentum as the market evolves.

Stakeholders will be watching how the firm leverages its award‑winning status to attract new contracts and deepen existing relationships across the UK.