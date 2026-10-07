Senedd member urges Welsh Government to act on Impala job losses

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✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Conservative Senedd Member for Ceredigion Penfro, Paul Davies MS, has demanded urgent Welsh Government intervention after Impala Terminals announced it will cease commercial operations at its Milford Haven site at the end of December.

The decision follows the company’s failure to secure a new contract, prompting a formal consultation with its 43‑strong workforce.

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Impala’s Milford Haven facility has long served as a fuel storage and distribution hub, handling diesel, petrol and aviation fuel for the region.

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In a Senedd debate on Tuesday, Davies pressed the Plaid Cymru‑led administration to act swiftly to protect the skilled jobs and expertise built up around the Haven Waterway.

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He warned that the loss of these positions could ripple through families, local contractors, ancillary businesses and the broader Pembrokeshire economy.

“This is deeply concerning news for the workforce and their families, but the implications go much wider than the jobs directly affected.” Milford Haven and the Haven Waterway have been at the heart of Pembrokeshire’s economy for generations and we have built up a highly skilled and experienced workforce around our energy and industrial sectors.

Once those skills leave the area, they are incredibly difficult to bring back. That is why urgent action is needed now.

I raised this directly in the Senedd because I want to know what discussions the Welsh Government has had with Impala, what direct support it is putting on the table and what it is doing to help retain these workers and their expertise here in Pembrokeshire. We cannot simply wait until people have been made redundant, found jobs elsewhere or moved away and then ask what could have been done.

There should now be an urgent effort involving the Welsh Government, Impala and other employers around the Haven to identify opportunities for those affected and ensure that their skills remain part of our local economy. At a time when so much is being said about future investment and new energy opportunities around the Haven, we simply cannot afford to lose the skilled workforce needed to deliver that future.

Impala attributed the shutdown to a mix of global geopolitical pressures, fuel‑market economics and shifting customer demand.

The company said it is supporting staff through the consultation process while exploring alternative future uses for the site.

Davies reiterated that the loss of experienced personnel could undermine attempts to attract new industrial and energy investment to the area.

He called for a coordinated response involving the Welsh Government, Impala and neighbouring employers to identify redeployment or retraining opportunities.

The Senedd member said he will continue to press the government for details of any practical support being offered to retain skilled employment in Pembrokeshire.

Local business groups have expressed concern that the closure could weaken the supply chain that underpins the Haven’s thriving maritime and energy sectors.

Welsh Government officials have not yet disclosed the nature of any discussions with Impala or the specific measures under consideration.

With the consultation period now underway, the 43 employees face an uncertain future as the terminal prepares to wind down commercial activity before the year’s end.