Llandudno street shut for a week for Scottish Power works

Bodafon Street between Vaughan Street and Chantrey Passage will be closed from 19 October for up to seven days, with pedestrian access maintained and detours via Vaughan Street, The Parade and Clonmel Street.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 5:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Bodafon Street in Llandudno will be closed to vehicular traffic for up to a week from 19 October 2026.

The closure, ordered by Conwy County Borough Council, is required to allow Scottish Power to carry out essential works on the street.

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The affected stretch runs between Vaughan Street and Chantrey Passage, a central part of the town’s historic promenade.

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Pedestrians and emergency services will continue to have access throughout the works, the council confirmed.

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Scottish Power has been granted a temporary traffic restriction under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

The utility’s project is expected to involve the installation and maintenance of underground electricity infrastructure.

Work is scheduled to begin at 08:00 on Monday 19 October and is anticipated to be completed within seven days.

During the closure, motorists will be diverted via Vaughan Street, The Parade and Clonmel Street.

Signage will be erected at both ends of Bodafon Street to guide drivers onto the alternative routes.

Local residents have been advised to allow extra travel time and to follow the posted detour instructions.

Conwy Council’s traffic team will monitor the diversion routes and adjust guidance as required.

Emergency vehicles will retain priority access, with clear lanes maintained for rapid response.

Scottish Power’s spokesperson said the works are part of a broader programme to upgrade the town’s power network.

The upgrades aim to improve reliability and support future demand from residential and commercial users.

Council officials noted that the temporary inconvenience is outweighed by the long‑term benefits of a modernised grid.

Businesses along Bodafon Street have been informed of the closure and encouraged to plan deliveries accordingly.

Delivery drivers are asked to use the designated detours and to contact the council’s traffic helpline for any queries.

Public transport routes will continue to operate, with bus services rerouted where necessary to avoid the closed section.

Passengers are advised to check timetables for any changes to stop locations on the day of the works.

The council’s road maintenance department will conduct regular inspections of the site to ensure safety standards are met.

Any incidents or obstructions will be dealt with promptly to minimise disruption.

Residents can view the full traffic order on the council’s website, where additional details are published.

The order remains in force for the maximum period of seven days, after which normal traffic flow will resume.

Local heritage groups have expressed support for the works, noting that modern infrastructure is essential for preserving the town’s character.

Environmental assessments were carried out prior to approval, confirming that the works will not adversely affect the surrounding area.

Scottish Power has committed to restoring the street surface and reinstating any removed utilities upon completion.

The council will conduct a post‑work review to assess the impact on traffic and pedestrian movement.

Feedback from the community will be collected to inform future infrastructure projects in the region.

Authorities remind motorists to observe speed limits and obey temporary traffic signs throughout the diversion period.

Failure to comply with the temporary order may result in fines or penalties under existing traffic legislation.

The week‑long closure is part of a coordinated effort to modernise Llandudno’s essential services while maintaining public safety.

Conwy County Borough Council thanked residents for their cooperation and patience during the works.