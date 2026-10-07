Pupils name new Coed Mawr affordable housing scheme Coed Adda

Schoolchildren from Ysgol y Garnedd chose the name Coed Adda for a ten‑home affordable development in Bangor, due to open in October 2026.

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 5:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pupils from Ysgol y Garnedd have given a new name to a ten‑home affordable housing scheme in Coed Mawr, Bangor. The development, previously known as part of the Tŷ Gwynedd project, will now appear on maps and street signs as Coed Adda.

The name was selected from more than 50 suggestions submitted by the schoolchildren in a council‑run competition. Coed Adda references the nearby River Adda, linking the new homes to the local landscape.

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Councillor Paul Rowlinson, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, praised the pupils’ effort. “Thanks to the pupils of Ysgol y Garnedd, this Tŷ Gwynedd development now has a name that reflects the local area – Coed Adda,” he said.

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He added that the youngsters had made a “valuable contribution to the history of this development”.

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Rowlinson noted that naming a housing estate is “no small task” because the title will endure on official signage for years. The council highlighted that the ten homes are intended to help local people stay within their own communities.

Construction is almost finished, with the first properties expected to be ready for occupation in October 2026. Before the summer holidays, the children visited the site to announce the official name alongside councillors, council officers and representatives from OBR Construction.

Deputy headteacher Carl Evans described the event as a privilege for the school. “It was great to see so much enthusiasm from our pupils when taking part in the competition to name the site, and we’re very proud that the winner’s name was chosen,” he said.

He thanked the pupils for their creative ideas that reflected the character of the area.

The Coed Adda homes form part of the wider Tŷ Gwynedd scheme, a cornerstone of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Housing Action Plan. The plan aims to deliver 90 affordable homes across several sites in Gwynedd, including Bangor, Morfa Nefyn, Llanystumdwy and a completed development in Llanberis.

All units are designed to be affordable, adaptable, sustainable and energy‑efficient, meeting modern standards for low‑carbon living. Local residents have welcomed the addition of new homes, noting the pressure on housing in the region.

The council has also announced a change to the application process, which will now be managed directly by the authority. Prospective tenants are advised to contact the council’s housing team for details on eligibility and allocation.

Community groups have expressed optimism that the new homes will bolster the social fabric of Coed Mawr. Environmental advocates have highlighted the scheme’s emphasis on energy efficiency as a positive step toward greener neighbourhoods.

OBR Construction, the contractor responsible for the build, confirmed that the final phase of works is on schedule. The company said the homes feature high‑performance insulation, low‑energy heating systems and adaptable layouts for future needs.

Local schools have been encouraged to involve pupils in similar community projects, fostering a sense of ownership and civic pride. The naming competition is part of a broader initiative to engage young people in local decision‑making.

Cyngor Gwynedd hopes that the success of the Coed Adda project will inspire further collaborations between schools and the council. When the doors open in October, the ten homes will provide much‑needed affordable accommodation for families and individuals in the Bangor area.

The Coed Adda name now stands as a lasting reminder of the pupils’ contribution to their community’s future.