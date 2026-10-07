Dog owners urged to join Woof Walk 30 charity challenge

Hundreds of Welsh dog owners are invited to walk 30 miles in November, raising funds for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 5:20 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Dog owners across Wales have been invited to join the Woof Walk 30 challenge, a charity drive that asks participants to walk a cumulative 30 miles with their canine companions during November.

The initiative is run by Hope House Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, which cares for more than 750 children living with life‑threatening conditions, and aims to raise funds for nursing care, respite stays and family memories.

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Organiser Courtney Harris explained that the walk is designed to “shake off the winter blues and get yourself outside every day – plus your dog will love it”.

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Entry to the challenge is free, with participants registering online and committing to the 30‑mile target over the month.

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Each registered dog receives a special bandana, and sponsors can support walkers by contributing donations that unlock additional rewards.

When a participant raises £60, Pet Place will send a dog treat, while a £120 contribution secures a prize for the owner.

Pet Place, a long‑standing partner of the hospices, is providing sponsorship and resources for the event.

Jodie Miller of Pet Place said, “We have enjoyed a long relationship with the hospices and are delighted to be on board.” From leads and harnesses to treats and poo bags, we’ve got everything you need to take part with your dog.”

She added a safety reminder: “Don’t forget to make sure you are both visible during dark walks with reflective leads and clip‑on lights.”

The challenge encourages owners to turn everyday exercise into a source of vital support for families facing serious illness.

Hundreds of walkers are expected to explore Wales’s countryside, coastal paths and urban parks, turning familiar routes into fundraising opportunities.

Participants are urged to share their progress on social media, inviting friends and family to sponsor each mile.

All funds raised are directed straight to Hope House Tŷ Gobaith, with no administrative costs deducted.

The charity hopes the campaign will not only generate financial aid but also raise public awareness of the needs of children with life‑threatening conditions.

Those interested can sign up via the hospice’s website at www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/woofwalk30.

Organisers anticipate that the combined effort of walkers, sponsors and pet‑industry partners will make a tangible difference for the children and families supported by the hospice.