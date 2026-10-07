Reform leader mocked over Welsh flag comment in Senedd

Helen Jenner’s praise of the Welsh flag sparked a heated exchange with First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, exposing stark policy divides.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 5:20 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform Senedd leader Helen Jenner was mocked by First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth after she praised the Welsh flag flying on the world stage.

Jenner opened Tuesday’s Senedd questions by congratulating rally driver Elfyn Evans on his World Rally Championship triumph.

Advertisement

She said: “What a proud moment for Wales and what a wonderful sight to see y ddraig goch flying on the world stage.”

Advertisement

The comment drew laughter from several Members before the First Minister responded.

Advertisement

Ap Iorwerth retorted: “I’m sure the Member doesn’t miss the irony in the way that she put the question in congratulating him for flying the Welsh flag on a world stage, when previously this afternoon, we had been asked to take down that Welsh flag and just look inwards.” That is Reform’s view of Wales.”

Earlier in the session, Reform MS for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd David Mills had been labelled an “isolationist” after describing Wales’ international relations as an “indulgence” and a “waste”.

Mills argued that £58 million was being spent “on all sorts of things”, but could not specify the items.

The First Minister countered that the Welsh Government’s duty is to “seek the best for Wales” by securing trade deals, attracting inward investment and selling agricultural produce abroad.

Ap Iorwerth added: “Now, I know that the Member is isolationist in the way that he sees the world.” I am not, I am somebody who will always seek to promote Wales’s place in the world for the benefit of all the people who live in Wales.”

Later, Jenner raised Plaid Cymru’s case for re‑joining the EU, prompting the First Minister to describe her as “on a roll”.

He continued: “And now, she’s bold—and I’ve suggested she’s bold before—to suggest that, 10 years on from Brexit, the evidence shows that it was the right thing to do.” Now, I’m not one to question the decision made by people in that specific referendum 10 years ago, but I am very, very clear in my mind that the damage that has been caused is very, very clear to see.”

Jenner replied that any post‑Brexit difficulties were “clear to anybody with an ounce of common sense” and blamed “the people who were in charge of seeing it through”.

She accused the Welsh Government of giving the nation a “raw deal” and called for “substantive cuts” to business taxes and energy costs by “scrapping net stupid zero”.

Ap Iorwerth mocked the phrase, saying: “Now, that is climate change ideological madness wrapped up in the words of the leader of Reform here in the Senedd.” She says that Brexit hasn’t worked because the leaders, on a UK level, didn’t get it right.

At least I’m glad that she accepts that Brexit hasn’t worked.”

During questioning of the cabinet minister for government effectiveness, Reform MS for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd Iain McIntosh demanded a correction to the Senedd record.

He said he could not label the First Minister’s suggestion that all Reform Members wanted to remove the Welsh flag a “lie”, but called it “deliberately misleading”.

McIntosh was heckled when he added: “I would like to suggest that he perhaps concentrates on his own Members, some of whom seem intent on merging the Welsh flag with the Palestinian flag.” I’ll leave that there.”

The exchange highlighted deep divisions within the Senedd over Wales’ international role, trade policy and the legacy of Brexit.

Reform’s stance that Wales should look inward clashes with the First Minister’s pledge to promote the nation abroad.

Both sides invoked the Welsh flag as a symbol of their differing visions for the country’s future.

Senedd proceedings will continue to test whether the “isolationist” label sticks or whether Reform can reshape the debate on Wales’ place on the world stage.