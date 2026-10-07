Two injured in three‑vehicle A482 collision

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9.45am after reports of a serious crash on the single‑carriageway route.

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 5:48 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two people were taken to hospital after a three‑vehicle collision on the A482 between Lampeter and Ciliau Aeron on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9.45am after reports of a serious crash on the single‑carriageway route.

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Dyfed‑Powys Police said: “Dyfed‑Powys Police received a report of a three‑vehicle collision on the A482 between Lampeter and Ciliau Aeron at approximately 9:45am on Tuesday, October 6.”

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The spokesperson added that “two people were taken to hospital for further medical attention” and that the road “remains closed while the cars are recovered and debris cleared.”

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The A482 is a key link connecting the university town of Lampeter with the coastal community of Aberaeron, serving commuters, schoolchildren and tourists heading to the Ceredigion coastline.

Police and ambulance crews arrived within minutes, securing the crash site and providing first aid before transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both victims were reported to be in stable condition, though details of their injuries have not been released pending family notification.

Following the incident, the road was shut to all traffic, prompting a diversion that directs drivers onto the B4342 and the A487 to bypass the affected stretch.

Local authorities warned that the diversion may add up to 15 minutes to journeys and urged motorists to allow extra travel time.

The collision involved three vehicles, but the exact make and model of the cars have not been disclosed as investigations continue.

Dyfed‑Powys Police confirmed that a full investigation is under way to determine the cause of the crash, including whether speed, weather or road conditions played a part.

Weather reports for the morning indicated clear skies and dry roads, with no significant hazards reported in the area at the time of the incident.

Road crews began the process of removing the wreckage shortly after the police secured the scene, a task expected to take several hours given the remote nature of the location.

Officials have not set a definitive time for the road to reopen, but have indicated that it will remain closed until the debris is cleared and the surface inspected for safety.

Motorists travelling between Lampeter and the northern Ceredigion coast have been advised to monitor local traffic updates and to use alternative routes where possible.

The incident adds to a series of recent road safety concerns in the region, prompting calls for continued vigilance on rural Welsh roads.

Police will release further information once the investigation is complete and the road is deemed safe for public use.