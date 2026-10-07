Woman admits burglary in Ystradgynlais home

Debra Walters, of Bryn Road, entered a neighbouring property as a trespasser on 21 September 2025 and stole a number of ornaments, the court was told.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 10:07 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 61‑year‑old woman from Ystradgynlais has pleaded guilty to burgling a house on the same street where she lives.

Debra Walters, of Bryn Road, entered a neighbouring property as a trespasser on 21 September 2025 and stole a number of ornaments, the court was told.

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The offence, which involved no violence, was heard at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 October.

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Walters admitted both burglary and theft and was placed on unconditional bail pending sentencing.

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She is due to return to the same court on 2 November, when a magistrate will determine the appropriate penalty.

Bryn Road, a residential avenue in the town of Ystradgynlais, lies within the county borough of Powys and is characterised by tightly‑packed terraced houses.

The case has drawn attention in the community, where neighbours report a generally low level of crime but expressed concern over the breach of trust involved when a resident targets a neighbour’s home.

Local police confirmed the investigation was handed over to the Crown Prosecution Service after the theft was reported, but declined to comment further on the specifics of the stolen items.

Magistrates’ courts in Wales typically deal with summary offences such as burglary, and can impose fines, community orders or short custodial sentences, depending on the circumstances.

Unconditional bail means Walters will not be subject to any reporting requirements or curfew until her sentencing date.

The court heard that the ornaments taken were of “unknown value”, a phrase often used when the precise monetary worth of stolen goods cannot be established.

Burglary, defined as entering a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, remains a common offence across Wales, prompting ongoing efforts by Dyfed‑Powys Police to engage with local residents on security measures.

Police advice for homeowners includes securing doors and windows, installing adequate lighting and, where possible, joining neighbourhood watch schemes.

Ystradgynlais, a town of roughly 8,000 residents, has seen a modest rise in reported burglaries over the past year, according to publicly available crime statistics.

Community leaders have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

While the court has not disclosed the exact terms of Walters’ bail, unconditional release typically indicates the magistrate deemed her a low risk of re‑offending or absconding.

The upcoming sentencing hearing will consider factors such as the breach of neighbourly trust, the non‑violent nature of the offence and Walters’ personal circumstances.

Legal experts note that first‑time offenders in similar cases may receive a community order, a fine or a short custodial term, but the final decision rests with the presiding magistrate.

Residents of Bryn Road expressed relief that the case has progressed through the courts, hoping the outcome will serve as a deterrent to future offences in the area.

The National Wales will continue to monitor the sentencing and any subsequent developments in this case.