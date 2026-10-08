Garden centre raises £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A coffee morning on 25 September generated £339.83, while a quiz and curry night on 2 October added a further £1,166 through ticket sales and a raffle.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 4:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre in Three Cocks has lifted £1,505.83 for Macmillan Cancer Support after two community‑focused events earlier this autumn.

A coffee morning on 25 September generated £339.83, while a quiz and curry night on 2 October added a further £1,166 through ticket sales and a raffle.

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Founder Mark Cleary, who also acted as quiz master, said the response had exceeded expectations.

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“We’re absolutely delighted with the amount we’ve raised for Macmillan this year.” Both the Coffee Morning and Quiz & Curry Night were fantastic occasions, and it’s wonderful to see our customers getting behind these events and helping us raise such a brilliant total.

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Matthew Lewis, retail and events manager at the centre, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of local backing.

“It’s fantastic to see how much support there is for our fundraising events.” The Macmillan Coffee Morning and Quiz & Curry Night are always great occasions, but knowing that they’ve helped us raise more than £1,500 for such an important charity makes them even more special.

A huge thank you goes to our team for putting the events together and, of course, to everyone who came along and supported us.

The coffee morning attracted families and regular shoppers who enjoyed a selection of cakes, sandwiches and hot drinks while contributing to the cause.

The quiz and curry night offered homemade curry dishes, a series of general‑knowledge questions and a raffle that kept the atmosphere lively throughout the evening.

Both events were promoted through the garden centre’s social media channels and local noticeboards, drawing participants from the surrounding Powys villages.

Macmillan Cancer Support, a national charity, relies heavily on community fundraising to fund specialist nurses, information services and research.

Local charities have welcomed the contribution, noting that every pound helps sustain vital support for patients and families across Wales.

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre has a long‑standing commitment to charitable work, regularly allocating a portion of its proceeds to local causes.

With autumn now in full swing, the centre has announced a slate of upcoming events, including a Spooky Halloween Walk, family‑focused Christmas activities and a series of festive evenings aimed at adult visitors.

Details of the forthcoming programme are available on the garden centre’s website and can also be obtained by phone.

Community leaders have praised the initiative as a model of how small businesses can mobilise residents for charitable purposes.

“Events like these reinforce the social fabric of our rural communities,” said a local councillor, who declined to be named.

The garden centre’s efforts underscore the continuing relevance of grassroots fundraising in an era where larger charities often dominate headlines.

By harnessing the enthusiasm of its customers, The Old Railway Line Garden Centre has demonstrated that local action can still make a measurable impact on national charitable goals.

As the centre prepares for its festive calendar, organisers hope the momentum generated by the recent fundraising will inspire further community participation throughout the winter months.

Contact details for the garden centre are listed on its website, and the venue remains open to the public for everyday shopping and future events.