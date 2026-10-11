O’Connell’s Bakery set to reopen in Abergavenny market

Beloved family bakery returns to Abergavenny, taking over historic market café after closure caused by floods and rising costs.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Ieuan Rees (Food, Dining & Hospitality Critic) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 8:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

O’Connell’s Bakery, the husband‑and‑wife run shop that closed its Frogmore Street outlet in August, has announced a return to Abergavenny by taking over the historic indoor market café.

The couple, Chris and Rhian O’Connell, revealed the development on their Facebook page to more than 42,000 followers, confirming they have secured the keys to the former market café.

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“Big news Abergavenny!” Well, we’ve got something exciting to share with you all!

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Today, we picked up the keys to the old café in Abergavenny Market!” the post began.

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They added that the space will be transformed into a “new bakery & sandwich bar” offering freshly made sandwiches, bakery treats and a range of daily goodies.

The announcement follows a difficult decision made in May 2026 to close the original shop at 30 Frogmore Street after a “significant decrease in footfall and customer spending, alongside rising running costs” and the lingering impact of severe flooding.

In their farewell message the owners wrote: “While we’re currently away enjoying a family holiday, we felt now was the right time to share some important news with you all.” After a great deal of thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our shop at 30 Frogmore Street.

Our final day trading in Abergavenny will be Thursday 14th August.”

They described the closure as “an incredibly hard decision” and thanked the community for five years of support, noting that their Pontypool shop would remain open.

Local reaction on the Facebook post was swift. One commenter praised the move to the market, saying: “Much better place for you to be, hopeful more footfall for you too, also keep your branding, you’re already known and loved.”

Another supporter wrote: “You’ve got to stay with O’Connells.” Everybody knows who you are and will travel miles to see you.

Glad to hear you’re back in Aber.”

A third voice urged the couple to retain the familiar name, stating: “It’s a lovely name and rolls off the tongue.” Wishing you every success!”

Market officials confirmed that the café, which has been a fixture of the indoor market for decades, became vacant earlier this year after the previous tenant’s lease ended.

Town council records show the market space benefits from higher footfall than many high‑street locations, a factor that contributed to the O’Connells’ original closure when the Frogmore Street shop suffered from limited visibility and a lack of nearby traffic lights or zebra crossings.

Local business groups have welcomed the news, noting that the bakery’s return could boost the market’s reputation as a foodie destination.

“Abergavenny’s market has always been a hub for quality produce and artisan food,” said a representative of the Abergavenny Business Forum, who declined to be named. “Having O’Connell’s back will add to the vibrancy and draw more visitors to the centre of town.”

The O’Connells indicated they will begin refurbishment work in the coming weeks, promising a “fresh new look” before reopening to the public.

They also invited the community to suggest a name for the new venture, writing: “But… we need your help!” We haven’t come up with a name for our new venture yet!

What should we call it? Drop your name ideas in the comments below.

You never know… your idea could be the one we choose!”

With the market’s central location and the bakery’s established reputation, the revival is poised to restore a beloved local staple and reinforce Abergavenny’s culinary appeal.