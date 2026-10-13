Welsh myth meets Chinese game in global hit

Chinese studio Bluepoch brings Welsh folklore to life with Rhiannon, sparking interest among gamers and cultural fans worldwide.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Chinese game studio Bluepoch has thrust Welsh folklore onto the global stage with the release of its 1999 role‑playing title, featuring a character named Rhiannon who draws directly from the island’s mythic traditions.

The development team, led by co‑founder KK, said the decision to embed Welsh cultural elements felt natural for the game’s magical setting.

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“We felt that the folklore, local traditions and character of Wales suited the themes of the story particularly well,” KK explained.

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Rhiannon is portrayed as a mystical bird trainer, her visual design blending the attire of traditional shepherds and bird handlers with broader Celtic motifs such as Ogham script and the Tree of Life.

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Voice actress Rebecca Wang, who provided Rhiannon’s spoken lines, admitted she entered the project with “no familiarity” with the Welsh language and found its pronunciation a steep learning curve.

“I quickly realised the Welsh language loves their Ws as vowels,” Wang said, describing how she turned to TikTok, YouTube tutorials and a dialect coach to master the words.

Despite the challenges, Wang described the experience as a “fun process” and said it sparked a desire to visit Wales.

Welsh gamers have welcomed the inclusion, with Barry Pritchard of Caernarfon noting that hearing Welsh in a game he enjoys was a positive surprise, even if some of the pronunciation was “a bit iffy”.

“Not many people attempt do the Welsh language in any way, shape or form.” So it’s just nice to see the attempt at least,” he added.

Online discussion forums have been abuzz with players dissecting the character’s mythic roots, debating how the legends and mythology are reflected in her design and story arc.

Aaron Elias, who runs a website dedicated to Welsh representation in video games, highlighted the broader significance of the project.

He said there is “so much untapped potential when it comes to Welsh stories and characters”.

Elias believes that the medieval tales of the Mabinogion and other Welsh literary treasures could inspire distinctive settings and narratives for future titles.

He added that greater representation could raise Wales’s international profile and draw more attention to its culture and heritage.

Bluepoch has indicated openness to further exploring Welsh culture in upcoming projects, provided a suitable story emerges.

The studio’s willingness to collaborate across cultural lines reflects a growing trend in the gaming industry, where developers seek fresh mythologies to differentiate their worlds.

Rhiannon’s debut has already demonstrated that integrating a lesser‑known Celtic tradition can resonate with a worldwide audience, offering both entertainment and a subtle cultural education.

As gamers continue to discover the character, the hope is that more developers will look beyond familiar mythic sources, enriching the medium with diverse narratives from places like Wales.

For now, Rhiannon stands as a pioneering example of how a Chinese‑made game can serve as a conduit for Welsh folklore, inviting players to explore a heritage that might otherwise remain hidden behind language barriers.