Pembrokeshire Advent concert returns to Pisga Chapel

The evening’s headline performer is Pembrokeshire‑born bass‑baritone Caleb Nicholas, now based in Cardiff. Nicholas, a native of Efailwen, has quickly become one of Wales’s most promising young classical…

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 2:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

SP​AN Arts and Menter Iaith Sir Benfro will stage their annual Advent concert at Pisga Chapel in Llandysilio on Sunday 29 November. Doors open at 4.30 pm and the programme begins at 5.00 pm, offering a Welsh‑language celebration in a traditional chapel setting.

The evening’s headline performer is Pembrokeshire‑born bass‑baritone Caleb Nicholas, now based in Cardiff. Nicholas, a native of Efailwen, has quickly become one of Wales’s most promising young classical singers.

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He secured the Osborne Roberts Blue Riband Scholarship at the 2025 National Eisteddfod after winning the under‑25 bass‑baritone competition. He returned to the Eisteddfod in 2026 to claim the David Ellis Award on home ground.

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Joining Nicholas is Côr Crymych a’r Cylch, a mixed choir with roots stretching back to the early 1950s. The choir will perform under musical director Catrin Davies, with pianist Elin Ennis providing accompaniment.

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Côr Crymych a’r Cylch has a long record of competition success, including multiple victories at the National Eisteddfod. Recent highlights include a performance at Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in Pembrokeshire, underscoring the choir’s regional profile.

Organisers describe the Advent concert as a key fixture in the county’s festive calendar, blending historic architecture with contemporary Welsh musical talent. Although the event is presented entirely in Welsh, SP​AN Arts stresses that it welcomes fluent speakers, learners and even those who do not speak the language.

The aim, according to the organisers, is to create an accessible celebration of the language through music rather than a formal language‑learning session. Pisga Chapel, with its intimate nave and historic stone walls, provides a fitting backdrop for the evening’s repertoire.

Seating is fully accessible on the ground floor, and tickets can be reserved in advance to guarantee a place. Standard tickets cost £12, while concessions are priced at £10.

Bookings are handled directly by SP​AN Arts, with the option of purchasing on the night if capacity permits. Regular attendees say the concert marks the moment the countdown to Christmas truly begins across Pembrokeshire.

Local residents anticipate high demand, reflecting the event’s growing reputation as a seasonal highlight. The programme promises a blend of classical arias, choral works and traditional Welsh pieces, showcasing the depth of the nation’s musical heritage.

Both Nicholas and the choir have performed widely across Wales and beyond, bringing a wealth of experience to the modest chapel venue. By offering a Welsh‑language experience in a welcoming environment, the concert aligns with broader cultural initiatives to promote the language through the arts.

With the festive season fast approaching, the Advent concert at Pisga Chapel stands out as a distinctive cultural offering for the county.