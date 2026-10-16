Yacht rescue off Scarweather Sands coordinated by Milford Haven Coastguard

Volunteer lifeboats from Porthcawl and The Mumbles saved a sailor from a sinking yacht in force 5‑6 winds on 28 August 2026.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 3:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Newly released footage shows a lone sailor rescued from a sinking yacht after a coordinated operation by Milford Haven Coastguard and RNLI volunteers. The incident unfolded on Friday 28 August 2026 when a yacht ran aground on Scarweather Sands in the Bristol Channel and began taking on water.

A 999 call prompted the launch of Porthcawl’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Rose of the Shires at 15:10, despite force five to six south‑westerly winds and moderate seas. Volunteer crews from Porthcawl and The Mumbles struggled to locate the vessel on radar as the sandbank obscured its position.

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With the sailor unable to operate the yacht’s VHF radio, the coastguard instructed the use of a red distress flare, which finally revealed the yacht’s location. Approaching the stricken craft, the lifeboat crew observed a substantial amount of water already inside the hull.

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One crew member boarded the yacht to assess the flooding, quickly concluding that the inflow could not be halted. The priority shifted to evacuating the sailor, who was transferred safely to Porthcawl’s inshore lifeboat before the yacht sank.

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The Mumbles all‑weather lifeboat Roy Barker IV was also en route, but the rough sea conditions required the sailor to be moved to the larger vessel for the final leg. From the Roy Barker IV the rescued sailor was taken ashore at Swansea, ending a tense rescue that lasted less than an hour from launch to landing.

“The crew did a great job in difficult conditions.” Time was of the essence,” said Andrew Walmsley, Porthcawl RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager. Walmsley added that locating the yacht with limited information and evacuating its occupant “resulted in a life saved”.

He also praised the sailor for carrying appropriate safety equipment and having multiple ways to signal for help. The RNLI reiterated its long‑standing advice that boat users wear suitable lifejackets, carry a reliable means of calling and signalling, and check weather and tide forecasts before setting out.

Coastguard officials confirmed that the coordinated response demonstrated the effectiveness of joint operations between local rescue services and volunteer lifeboat crews. Milford Haven Coastguard highlighted the importance of rapid information sharing, noting that the flare signal was crucial in locating the yacht amid poor visibility.

Rescue teams continue to review the operation to refine procedures for future incidents in similarly challenging conditions. The footage, released by the RNLI on Thursday 15 October, provides a rare glimpse of the precise manoeuvres required to reach a distressed vessel in strong winds and shallow sandbanks.

Mariners in the Bristol Channel are reminded that the area can experience sudden weather changes, and that preparedness remains the first line of defence against accidents. Local authorities have not reported any further incidents in the vicinity since the rescue.