Record £72,000 raised at Anglesey sheep‑shearing charity event

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 12:35 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A record £72,000 was handed to three charities after the annual Cneifio Cylch sheep‑shearing event on Anglesey, taking the total raised since 2012 to almost £450,000.

The sums were presented on a Saturday evening at the Bull Inn in Llannerch‑y‑medd, where representatives from Wales Air Ambulance, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the DPJ Foundation received their cheques.

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The gathering, now a fixture of the Ynys Môn farming calendar, began in 1992 as a leaving party for New Zealand shearers before evolving into a full‑scale fundraiser organised by a small group of local farmers.

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Committee chair Alun Jones, who has been involved since the start, said: “Something that started as a bit of fun over 30 years ago has developed into a really important event in the Ynys Môn farming calendar.”

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He added that the day now includes shearing competitions, an auction of promises and live entertainment, all of which have helped the fundraising grow.

“It’s incredible to think that all this happens on one Saturday in August,” Jones continued.

Jones also highlighted the event’s role in cementing friendships within the farming community, noting that volunteers, committee members and donors all play a part.

“We all play our role whether it’s on the committee, organising the event itself or donating what we can,” he said.

“To many of us Cneifio Cylch is much more than a one‑day event – it’s about friendships and supporting each other.”

Elaine Orr, Wales Air Ambulance’s regional fundraising manager for north‑west Wales, explained how the donation will be used.

“This year’s donation alone will help us attend another seven emergencies involving people in life or limb‑threatening situations,” she said.

EMyr Davies, who accepted a cheque on behalf of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, spoke of a personal connection to the charity.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Cneifio Cylch and the Bull for all they have done and the money they have raised,” he said.

“This is about community and the importance of coming together to do something worthwhile.” I know this money will make a difference to families from North Wales whose children receive such amazing care at Alder Hey.”

Katy Davies, volunteer and events co‑ordinator for the DPJ Foundation, praised the gathering as a rare opportunity for agricultural workers to meet.

“Farming can be a lonely business.” Cneifio Cylch means those who work in agriculture on Anglesey can come together, plan, share ideas and most importantly socialise,” she said.

She added that the donation will directly support the foundation’s work with vulnerable people across the island.

The Bull Inn, which has hosted the event for many years, was thanked by Jones for its ongoing support that makes the day possible.

Local suppliers provided food and drink for the crowds, while volunteers from neighbouring farms helped run the shearing stations and auction stalls.

Attendance this year topped 300 participants, including families, school groups and visitors from mainland Wales.

Organisers said the auction of promises – where bidders pledge services such as tractor hire or farm‑shop vouchers – proved especially popular.

Shearing competitions attracted both seasoned shearers and newcomers, with prizes awarded for speed, technique and best‑preserved fleece.

The event also featured a live folk band, a traditional Welsh dance troupe and a children’s petting zoo, creating a festive atmosphere for all ages.

Funds raised are split equally between the three charities, ensuring each receives a substantial boost to its annual budget.

Wales Air Ambulance will allocate its share to maintain rapid‑response helicopters and medical crews covering the north‑west region.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will use its portion to support paediatric surgery and intensive care services for patients travelling from North Wales.

The DPJ Foundation will direct its share toward community projects that assist families facing hardship, particularly in rural areas.

With the £72,000 haul setting a new benchmark, organisers are already planning how to build on the momentum for next year’s event.

“Every year we aim to bring the farming community together and raise as much as we can for those who need it,” Jones concluded.