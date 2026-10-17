Katie Zacharia quits White House press role after five days

Katie Zacharia leaves the White House after a brief stint, prompting criticism from President Trump and a swift reaction from US political leaders.

Photo credit: BBC

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 8:56 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Katie Zacharia is leaving her post as White House press secretary after less than five days in the role.

President Donald Trump told reporters moments before the announcement that he had said to her “you don’t have to do this if you don’t want to” and “honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider”.

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Zacharia’s inaugural briefing on Tuesday lasted under 15 minutes and yielded only three questions, prompting a wave of criticism over her preparedness.

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In the days that followed she fielded tough queries about her legal credentials, which she had previously described as “appropriate” for work in international transaction law in China.

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During the briefing she read from a notebook, referred to the president as her husband and avoided direct answers when asked where she had passed the bar exam.

She later admitted she had not passed any bar exam, confirming that she was not a qualified attorney.

Trump hinted at her impending exit on Friday afternoon during an impromptu news conference in front of the Marine One helicopter, asking “Is this for you, Katie?” Because honestly, you don’t need this”.

He added “You don’t have to be treated this badly” and said she had been treated “pretty nastily” by the media.

Hours later the president posted on X, praising himself as “kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man”, and stating it had been an honour to work for him.

Democratic leaders seized on the departure as a sign of turmoil in the White House ahead of the November mid‑term elections.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X: “The White House Press Secretary is gone.” Maga extremists continue to fall apart”.

Conservative commentator Sean Hannity pressed Zacharia on Thursday, asking “Why didn’t you just say, ‘I never practiced law?’” after she confirmed she had not passed the bar.

On Friday she appeared on Fox & Friends, where host Lawrence Jones asked “Do you think you still have the confidence of the president?”.

Zacharia avoided a direct reply, saying “I hope to be able to build the confidence and trust of everyone around me”.

Her brief tenure is the shortest for any press secretary in the Trump administration.

In the president’s first term, Anthony Scaramucci left his communications director post after ten days, tweeting “Records are made to be broken,” and adding “but I take no pleasure in other people’s pain”.

Zacharia, a Pepperdine law graduate, was hired less than a week before her debut and was described by Trump as an attorney, a title she later clarified did not reflect a practising legal qualification.

The rapid exit underscores the volatility of the White House communications team as the United States heads toward a pivotal election cycle.

Political analysts note that the scramble to find a replacement may further strain the administration’s ability to manage its messaging on the global stage.

White House officials have not yet confirmed who will assume the press secretary duties on an interim basis.

Both parties are likely to watch the next appointment closely, given the heightened scrutiny of the administration’s media strategy.