Parents conquer Welsh 3 Peaks to fund Eagles’ rugby tour

Eleven Haverfordwest Eagles parents tackled Wales’ three highest peaks in 19 hours, raising funds for the U14 girls’ 2027 Bognor rugby tour.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 2:20 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Eleven parents of the Haverfordwest Eagles U14 girls’ rugby team set off at 4 am on Saturday to tackle Wales’ three highest summits in a single day, aiming to raise money for the squad’s 2027 tour of Bognor.

The challenge began on Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) via the Pyg Track, before the group drove south to scale Cadair Idris and then headed east to the final ascent of Pen y Fan.

Advertisement

Two participants withdrew after sustaining injuries, but the remaining nine pressed on, reaching the Pen y Fan summit at 11.23 pm – just over 19 hours after the start.

Advertisement

Organiser Craig Hopkins said the idea was sparked by the tragic death of record‑breaking mountaineer Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja on Broad Peak in Pakistan on 30 July.

Advertisement

“If I’m honest, it made me think about getting into hiking myself.” I then thought, why not turn that into a fundraising idea?

Hopkins’ proposal quickly attracted other parents, who saw the grueling trek as a way to mirror the dedication their daughters show on the rugby pitch.

“The girls give their all to rugby week in, week out, and they make us incredibly proud,” the group said.

For many, the day marked their first serious mountain undertaking; some had never climbed a hill before, let alone three of Wales’ most iconic peaks in less than a day.

When the two injured walkers were forced to stop, they stayed with the group to provide moral support, while the nine who continued relied on each other for encouragement.

The effort brings the fundraiser close to its £4,000 target, money that will underwrite travel, accommodation and kit for the girls’ upcoming tour of Bognor in 2027.

Organisers thanked supporters who have donated, cheered the parents on and followed the challenge’s progress on social media.

With the summit reached and the final donation tally nearing its goal, the Haverfordwest Eagles community celebrates a day that combined physical endurance with a shared commitment to the future of girls’ rugby in the town.

The parents hope their achievement will inspire other local groups to undertake similar challenges, reinforcing the link between sport, community spirit and charitable endeavour.