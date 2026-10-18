Narberth churches launch October worship and community programme

Narberth Group of Churches offers a full October schedule of services, quiz night, craft club and confirmation classes across its local churches.

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 10:45 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Narberth Group of Churches has announced an expanded programme of worship, fellowship and community activities throughout October, offering residents a range of spiritual and social events across its constituent churches in Narberth, Ludchurch, Jeffreyston, Longstone and Minwear.

Weekly Worship and Prayer Services

On Wednesday 21 October, the Holy Eucharist will be celebrated at 10 am in St Andrew’s Church, Narberth, followed by refreshments for attendees. A further Morning Prayer service is scheduled for 10.30 am at the same venue, also with refreshments, while St Elidyr’s Church in Ludchurch will host a Holy Eucharist at 10.30 am.

Monday 26 October sees a Morning Prayer at 10 am in St Andrew’s, Narberth, providing a quiet start to the week for worshippers. The same day, a Coffee and Chat session will run from 10 am to 12 noon in Longstone Community Hall, Ludchurch, inviting locals to mingle over a cup of tea.

Regular opening hours have been confirmed for the churches: Narberth, Robeston Wathen and Minwear churches remain open daily from 10 am to 4 pm for prayer and visiting, while Ludchurch welcomes visitors on Wednesdays between 10 am and 4 pm.

Community Activities and Social Events

Thursday 22 October, the Jeffreyston Church Hall will host a quiz night at 7 pm. The event, priced at £2 per person, allows teams of up to six and is organised in aid of Jeffreyston Church, with “everyone very welcome” to take part.

On Mondays from 7 pm to 8 pm, the Minwear Singing Group meets for an informal session, encouraging all to join in for the fun of it. Interested participants can contact Daphne on 07909 738546 for further details.

Tuesday 27 October, St Andrew’s will run a Craft and Chat Club at 1.30 pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Jacky on 07740 734542 for venue information.

Confirmation Classes and Outreach

The churches are also promoting confirmation classes for those wishing to be confirmed into the Church in Wales.

In addition to the scheduled events, the Narberth Group of Churches has updated its online login process. Users with existing commenting accounts will need to re‑register through the new login window before they can engage with the website’s interactive features.

These initiatives reflect the group’s commitment to fostering both spiritual growth and community cohesion, offering a diverse calendar that blends traditional worship with opportunities for social interaction, creative expression and personal development.