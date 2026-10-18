Saundersfoot Christmas lights switch on sparks festive season

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 18, 2026 at 10:45 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Saundersfoot will usher in the festive season on Saturday 21 November with a bustling afternoon of family‑friendly events culminating in the Coastal Christmas Big Switch‑On at 5 pm. The programme, set against the backdrop of the village’s sandy strand and the award‑winning Sensory Gardens, promises a day of activities that aim to draw both residents and visitors into the heart of the seaside community.

Family fun along the Strand

The afternoon kicks off at 2 pm with the Children’s Elf Fun Run, a colourful dash along the Strand that encourages youngsters to sprint, skip and celebrate the season. Following the run, Santa’s sleight‑drawn sleigh, escorted by a troupe of elves, will glide through the promenade, leading a lantern parade that winds its way toward the Sensory Gardens. Local children and the choir Côr y Môr will provide festive singing as the procession approaches the switch‑on site, creating a lively atmosphere that blends tradition with community spirit.

Community support lights the way

Local holiday letting agency Puffin Cottage Holidays is again backing the event, funding the provision of 75 Christmas trees that will be displayed in participating businesses throughout the village. A massive thank you goes to Vicki and Andy Broomhall at Puffin for their continued support, which helps ensure the streets sparkle with seasonal décor. The trees, together with the coordinated lighting of the Sensory Gardens, are set to illuminate the village simultaneously, a visual cue that marks the official start of the Christmas period.

In addition to the main switch‑on, the village will host a Christmas Stocking Trail that guides shoppers from one local business to another, encouraging exploration of independent shops, cafés, pubs and restaurants. Santa postboxes will be positioned at the SPAR and the library, offering a whimsical touch for children to drop letters to the North Pole. Live music performances and appearances by Saundersfoot’s beloved village mascots will further enrich the day’s programme, providing entertainment for all ages.

Wider festive calendar for the season

The 21 November celebrations form part of a broader slate of events that will run throughout November and December. The Regency Hall Christmas Market, scheduled for 14 and 15 November, will showcase local crafts and seasonal treats, while the Saundersfoot Footlights Christmas Panto will run from Monday 30 November to Saturday 5 December, offering theatrical delight for families. The Harbour Christmas Market, set for 5 and 6 December, will bring additional opportunities for shoppers to support local traders and enjoy festive fare.

Organisers have urged visitors to make a day of the switch‑on, highlighting the village’s range of independent retailers and hospitality venues as ideal for a leisurely stroll after the festivities. By promoting local commerce alongside the celebrations, the event aims to boost the seasonal economy and reinforce community cohesion during the winter months.

With the combined efforts of community groups, local businesses and volunteers, Saundersfoot’s Christmas lights switch‑on is poised to become a highlight of the region’s festive calendar, offering a blend of tradition, entertainment and economic stimulus that reflects the village’s vibrant coastal character.